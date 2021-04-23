IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals star pacer Jofra Archer to miss entire tournament, confirms ECB

An ECB release claimed, "Archer returned to bowling this week with higher intensity, and the ECB and Sussex medical teams will continue to monitor his progress."

"Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex. It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free. The ECB will confirm which matches he is expected to play in due course," the release added further.

Royals - who are languishing at the bottom of the points table - were hoping for Archer's reunion in the month of May but the latest development comes as a big blow to them.

Archer was the star performer for the franchise in the forgettable IPL 2020 as he finished as the MVP in 2020 for having picked 20 wickets in 14 games, with an economy of 6.55 and having had scored 113 runs.

Archer played with an injured elbow during the limited-overs series against India and underwent an operation on his hand later. Repairing damage done when he was cleaning a fish tank in January.

"England pace bowler Jofra Archer underwent successful surgery to his right hand on Monday. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand." an ECB statement said. "He will now commence two weeks of rehabilitation. The consultant will review him before returning to training.

"Further update on his elbow injury will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection. "Archer suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series.

"The ECB's medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, and it did not impact on his availability."

Rajasthan Royals' star all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the remainder of the cash-rich league last week due to a finger injury. He has been sidelined for up to three months, the ECB confirmed.