IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR: Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Chennai, April 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore find themselves in the prime position after two rounds of IPL 2021 with two wins in as many matches. However, they will have a big test on their hands when they face Kolkata Knight Riders here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (April 18), the first day of the double header this year.

The KKR are looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a narrow defeat against the Mumbai Indians. The RCB are having four points now, and a win will propel them to 6 points and will cement their No 1 slot for the time being.

Follow the MyKhel Dream11 Prediction and get involved in this match that can thrall the viewers.

1. Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli opening the innings has given the RCB a lot of flexibility. They might also be happy to see the form of Glenn Maxwell, who endured a dismal IPL 2020 for Punjab Kings. In IPL 2021, the Australian has already played two innings that impacted the match positively for the Royal Challengers. Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson have shouldered the bowling attack well. They might not bring too many changes to the Playing 11 for this match. Once Daniel Sams or Adam Zampa available then they might think of replacing Dan Christian. 2. Team News - Kolkata Knight Riders The KKR under Eoin Morgan will expect some more contribution from senior pro Harbhajan Singh and young pacer Prasidh Krishna. Harbhajan has bowled just three overs across two matches, while Prasidh has struggled for his radar leaking runs. Similarly, Morgan needs to find his rhythm as a batsman and that is important to glue the team together. The KKR might think of giving a go for Kuldeep Yadav in the space of Harbhajan. 3. Playing 11 RCB: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. KKR: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna. 4. Dream11 Nitish Rana, Virat Kohli, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed.