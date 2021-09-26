IPL 2021, RCB vs MI Stats and Records preview: Kohli, De Kock and Rohit close in on milestones

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

In the 28 meetings between the two teams so far in IPL, Mumbai Indians are ahead with 17 wins as opposed to Royal Challengers Bangalore's 11 wins.

The two teams have been involved in some close contests including a super over and some last over finishes with RCB's highest score being 235, while MI have posted a highest total of 213. RCB and MI have also registered lowest scores of 122 and 115 respectively in the encounters against each other.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 5 Previous Meetings

In the last 5 meetings between both the sides, Mumbai Indians have secured 2 of their 3 victories when chasing and one when batting first, while Royal Challengers Bangalore have won one match via a super over when they batted first and registered their second win when chasing.

In the most recent meeting (the reverse fixture), Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated MI by 2 wickets in a last ball finish when Harshal Patel starred with a 5 wicket haul for Kohli's team.

And when it comes to UAE, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost one of their two meetings with Mumbai Indians (in IPL 2020). RCB won the first clash in IPL 2020 at the same venue they will clash on Sunday (September 26) - Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai - in a super over, while MI got the better of their opponents in the reverse fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi by 5 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore have 10 points on board after winning 5 of their 9 matches so far this season, while MI have won 4 for 8 points in 9 matches.

Kohli's side have lost to Chennai Super Kings (twice), Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, while they registered wins against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians (reverse fixture), Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR (reverse fixture) and Delhi Capitals in their run so far in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma's reigning champions MI, meanwhile, have beaten CSK, SRH, RR and KKR, but they lost to RCB (reverse fixture), KKR (reverse fixture), DC, PBKS and CSK (reverse fixture) so far in the IPL 2021.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Stats and Records

▶ Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore), who is the top-scorer in IPL with 6134 runs, is 13 runs away from becoming the first Indian and fifth player overall to complete 10000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) is three big hits away from 400 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians) is 26 runs away from completing 7000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). The wicketkeeper-batsman is also 1 catch away from 150 catches in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) is two wickets away from 300 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Krunal Pandya (Mumbai Indians) is one scalp away from 50 wickets in IPL.

▶ Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore) is 82 runs away from 7000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) is 5 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL.

▶ AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore - 39) is one away from reaching 40 scores of 50+ for RCB in the Indian Premier League; only Virat Kohli (46) has made more for the side in this category.

▶ Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) is two away from recording the joint-most wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore of any player in Indian Premier League history (23 - Ashish Nehra, Sandeep Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh); Bumrah's tally of 21 wickets against RCB is his most against any side in the competition.

▶ Royal Challengers Bangalore have a catch success rate of 82% in the 2021 Indian Premier League, the second best of any team (Punjab Kings - 88%) and 15 percentage points higher than Mumbai Indians (67%) who are ranked last in this category.

▶ Mumbai Indians have lost each of their last two Indian Premier League matches, the last time they recorded a longer losing run was a three-match span in April 2018.

▶ Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by two wickets in their most recent Indian Premier League meeting (9 April 2021); RCB will now be aiming for back-to-back wins against them for just the second time in IPL history (May 2011 - May 2012).