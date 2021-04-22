IPL 2021: RCB vs RR Stats and Records Preview: Big guns Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers eye records

The RCB are placed second on the points table with 6 points behind Chennai Super Kings, the difference being the Net Run Rate. On the other hand, we have Rajasthan Royals, a side struggling with withdrawals of key players for different reasons and their own inconsistencies.

RCB will take the field under Virat Kohli and RR will be led by Sanju Samson, and both the skippers too will be eager to score some heavy runs.

The match has all the trappings of a thriller and in that context MyKhel takes a look at some of the impending personal milestones.

1. RCB's 200th IPL game will be played. The RCB will become the second team after Mumbai Indians (207) to play 200 games in the IPL.

2. AB de Villiers need 26 more runs to complete 5000 IPL runs. He will be the second overseas player after David Warner to reach this milestone.

3. Virat Kohli needs 51 more runs to become the first player to complete 6000 runs in IPL history.

4. Glenn Maxwell needs 1 more six to complete 200 sixes in the IPL.