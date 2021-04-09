IPL 2021: Ricky Ponting wants Delhi Capitals to go the distance

The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise begin their IPL 2021 campaign on Saturday (April 10) against the MS-Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"The CSK have got a good squad of players and they've got lots of flexibility and a lot of options. But we've got a great squad as well and we want to build on last season. I've said said to the boys that it's not about last season, but there're a lot of positives that we can take from the way we have played in the last couple of seasons," Ponting said in the pre-match virtual press conference.

With regular skipper Shreyas Iyer missing IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury, India's wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant will be leading the Delhi-based franchise and Ponting is sure that he will rise to the occassion.

"Although we've got a slightly different squad, we expect to play better as a group and achieve some better results. So, for us, Chennai Super Kings is just game one. We need to approach it with the right attitude and play well. Hopefully, win that game and move onto the second game. But we know that we'll have to play well to win," added Ponting.

The Australian added that Suresh Raina, who missed the last season, will make a big difference to the CSK outfit this year, "The Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. They've got a great leader and a great squad of players. They've always managed to play consistent cricket.

Last year, they were probably disappointed with the way their season worked out, but I think a lot of that had to do with the fact that Suresh Raina wasn't there for the entire tournament. He comes back to the squad this year, which is almost like a new recruit for them."