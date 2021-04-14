Cricket
IPL 2021: Rohit on a mission to highlight important wildlife & environmental issues

By
Rohit Sharma on a mission to highlight important wildlife & environmental issues
Rohit Sharma on a mission to highlight important wildlife & environmental issues

Bengaluru, April 14: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been on mission since the start of the season by highlighting important wildlife and environmental issues that have been ignored throughtout the world.

Rohit, who was spotted wearing spikes with "Save the Rhinos" art in the very first match of IPL 2021, continued to use his shoes as a canvas to highlight important wildlife & environmental issues during his team's victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday (April 13).

While last time it was a message about the Rhinos which are threatened to go extinct, this time he chose to bring awareness about the environment with the message a "PLASTIC FREE OCEAN".

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma bats for rhinos cause

Rohit went out on Instagram after Mumbai Indians' match versus RCB on 9th April to talk about how making the world a better place is everyone's responsibility and something that all of us need to work towards.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

This time Rohit emphasized on saving our oceans from plastic waste through a beautiful piece of shoe art that showcased turtles in pristine blue waters. Much like his support for Rhino's, Rohit has extended his platforms in the past to voice issues of marine plastic pollution.

Rohit seems to be a man on a mission and it will be interesting to see what Rohit wears in the next game now!!

Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 12:41 [IST]
