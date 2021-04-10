IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma bats for rhinos cause

In IPL 2021, Rohit has taken a unique approach to speak about up a cause that he has long supported - the conservation of the Great One-Horned Rhinoceros or the Indian Rhino.

The Hitman sported a unique design of his IPL cricket shoes which showcased the endangered species on them.

"Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards," Rohit tweeted.

Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fM22VolbYq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 10, 2021

The Indian rhinoceros faces several threats, including poaching, habitat loss and mass mortality from inbreeding and disease.

"It was special for me to take a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. Every step matters," the Mumbaikar added.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lost the match by two wickets to the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at the at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

They next take on the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue on April 13.

The most successful franchise in IPL history with five titles, the Mumbai Indians are trying to become the first team to complete a hat-trick of triumps