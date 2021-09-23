IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma amasses 1000 runs against KKR, becomes first batsman in history of league

Rohit made his return memorable as he touched a few milestones in the match against KKR. The 33-year-old cricketer, meanwhile, completed 5500 IPL runs in this game and became the third batsman to have achieved the feat.

Rohit took 208 IPL games to complete 5500 runs in the league. The Mumbaikar is the third-highest run-scorer in the history of the domestic T20 league.

Virat Kohli 6081 runs (200 games) and Shikhar Dhawan 5619 runs (185 matches) are the ones to have scored more runs than Rohit.

Meanwhile, Rohit achieved another big milestone as he completed 1000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders and became the first batsman to score more than a thousand runs against a single opponent in IPL history. Rohit has always enjoyed batting against KKR as his lone century in the T20 league came versus Kolkata.

Along with his opening partner Quinton de Kock, Rohit forged a partnership of 78 runs and it was the ninth instance when the duo remained unbeaten in powerplays.

The right-handed batsman, however, failed to convert the good start into a big knock as he was dismissed for 33. He tried to hit star KKR spinner, Sunil Narine, over mid-on but couldn't connect it well and was caught in the deep by Shubman Gill. It was the 11th instance when the West Indies tweaker picked up the wicket of the senior India batsman.

Earlier in the day, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited Rohit and his band to bat first.

Rohit said the team missed certain basics of the game in the previous match against CSK. After the toss, Rohit said: "Certain basics of cricket that was missed, we need to do right. We have spoken about it and hopefully, we can execute today. It is a good positive to have but I personally understand that every day is a new day. T20 is a format that you have to be good on that particular day."