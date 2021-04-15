IPL 2021, RR vs DC Match 7: Sanju Samson takes stunner to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

Opting to bowl first, Royals had Capitals on the backfoot inside the powerplay thanks to a triple strike by left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat. The Saurashtra pacer, who opened the bowling with Chetan Sakariya in Mumbai, sent the Capitals' top three back into the dug out without adding much on the board. DC were 36/3 in 6 overs to be precise.

While he dismissed Prithvi Shaw in the final delivery of his first over for 2 off 5 balls, Unadkat struck of the first ball of his second over, thanks to a diving effort from skipper Samson to dismiss Dhawan for 9 off 11 balls. The left-arm pacer also got rid off Ajinkya Rahane caught and bowled for a run-a-ball 8.

Dhawan, who was in good form coming to the match, looked to scoop Unadkat, but failed to get much elevation and ended up giving a chance for Samson, who flew to his right to take a potential catch of the season.

Meanwhile, David Miller's catch to dismiss Shaw was his 50th IPL catch.