IPL 2021, RR vs SRH: Preview, Date, Time, Venue, Team News, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

The Royals have won two out of their six matches so far while the Sunrisers have one victory from six games.

No wonder, RR is langusihing seventh while SRH are at the rock bottom of the IPL 2021 table.

The Sanju Samson-led RR lacked consistency. They notched up their first win in their second game and lost their next two matches before winning again.

In their last match against Mumbai Indians, the top-order did a decent job to put up 171 for four, but their bowling let them down with all of them leaking runs and allowing MI batsmen score freely.

RR have a lot of issues to sort out, particularly in the absence of key foreign players like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes.

Their batting depends heavily on Samson, but the inconsistent captain has not fired since the 119 in the opening match with 42 being the highest after that.

SRH are coming into the match after losing their last two matches, though they were unlucky to suffer defeat in the Super Over against Delhi Capitals.

They also rely heavily on the top-four of captain David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson, but rarely they fired together and that is the concern.

Warner has two half centuries but he is yet to score a big one. The same is for Bairstow while Williamson has played in just three matches with 66 not out as his highest.

The Kiwi batsman and Pandey hold the key for SRH if their openers fail to give good starts as a cracker of a contest is in the offing at the national capital.

RR vs SRH Match Details

Date: Sunday, May 2 Venue: Feroze Shah Kotla, New Delhi

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: Disney+HotStar VIP and Jio TV

