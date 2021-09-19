IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad steals the show as he becomes highest individual scorer for CSK against Mumbai

CSK lost their top-four in the powerplay and Ambati Rayudu retired hurt after suffering an injury in his right elbow were in a spot of bother. The memories of a below-par IPL 2020 season in the UAE started to haunt the Yellow Brigade.

CSK lost Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali - two of CSK's key players and leading run-getters from the first half of this season - early. Both the batters were dismissed for a duck in the first two overs and left their team in the lurch.

When the Super Kings lost their captain MS Dhoni and vice-captain early it seemed as if the entire CSK side will fold for less than 100. However, the pair of Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja revived the team with their 81-run stand. The duo first spent their time in the middle and cut loose later on.

Gaikwad was the one who stole the show with his imperious batting effort as he played classy shots in his 88* off 58 deliveries. It was the highest individual score for CSK against mighty Mumbai. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey's 86* was the previous best which came in IPL 2013.

It was his fourth consecutive half-century in the IPL in the UAE. The right-handed batsman from Maharashtra smashed three back-to-back fifties in his last three innings in IPL 2020. Gaikwad's knock was laced with nine boundaries and four maximums. The last six he hit off Jasprit Bumrah, on the final delivery of the innings, showed the kind of form he was in.

Reacting to his belligerent knock Ruturaj said, " I'm very tired right now, but proud that I carried the innings for my team. My job was just to bat long at that stage (when they lost early wickets). You always have to start fresh, it's good to get off to a great start."

