IPL 2021: Sanju Samson hails Rajasthan Royals bowlers for brilliant display against KKR

After their pacers led by Chris Morris restricted KKR to 133 for nine, Samson played a calculative knock of 42 runs as the Royals chased down a modest 134-run target with ease for their second win of the season.

Skipper Samson could not have asked for a better show from his bowlers, especially Morris and youngster Chetan Sakariya, who he said have been doing well and also added that he enjoys leading the side after they ended a two-match losing streak.

"Our bowlers have been doing really well for the last 4-5 matches. There are many options for me to juggle around. Really enjoy captaining them. You could see in his (Morris) eyes he wanted the competition. He wanted to get the big batsmen out," said Samson at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Sakariya is a very different kind of person. Very happy going, very chilled out. Same person inside and outside the ground. Hopefully, he will win us more matches in the future. Need to chill down a bit. Have been playing continuous matches from last week. Will take a day off and plan for the next game," Samson added.

Samson said he does not come into the crease with a specific 'mindset' and added his 41 balls knock was best suited for the team as he played according to the situation.

"I just love to keep enjoying my batting, but nowadays I play according to a situation and try to win games for my team."

Samson and Royals will hope to keep the winning run intact when they next take on Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Thursday (April 29).

