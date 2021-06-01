Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: Shakib al Hasan, Muztafizur may miss; list of other stars who could skip IPL 14

By
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders

Dhaka, June 1: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan said Shakib al Hasan, the star all-rounder who has been signed up by Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL 2021, is unlikely to play when the tournament resumes in the UAE in September.

The BCB chief cited Bangladesh's busy schedule and the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in India in October as the reasons behind KKR all-rounder Shakib not getting a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the board for IPL 2021.

"Given our schedule, it is almost impossible (for Shakib) to get the NOC. I don't see any possibilities, nor any opportunity. The World Cup is coming up, which makes every game important for us," Hassan told Ekattor TV.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, is also unlikely to get NOC from the board. Also, both New Zealand and England are likely to tour Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup. "We want to go into the England series with full strength. Both the ODI Super League and the World Cup T20 are important to us," said Hassan.

However, Shakib and Mustafizur are not the only frontline cricketers who may miss the IPL 2021 for various reasons. Let's take a look at some of them.

1. England

1. England

Jofra Archer. The Rajasthan Royals pacer had surgery on his elbow and he is racing against time to be fit even for the Ashes in November. It is unlikely that ECB would want to him to be rushed for the IPL 2021. Injured Ben Stokes of RR, Eoin Morgan, the KKR captain, Jos Buttler, the RR opener, Sam Billings, the Delhi Capitals player, Sam Curran, the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder, Dawid Malan, the Punjab Kings batsman, Jonny Bairstow, the SRH batsman, etc all are integral part of England white ball scheme of things. Considering the Bangladesh tour and T20 WC, they might be told to abstain from IPL 2021. Moeen Ali, the CSK all-rounder, might just turn up as he is currently out of favour in England white-ball set up.

2. Australia

2. Australia

Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders is in doubt for IPL 2021. Similarly, David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Steve Smith of Delhi Capitals and Daniel Sams and Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore, all could miss the remainder of the IPL. None of them - barring Maxwell - are travelling to the West Indies for a limited-over series in July followed by a tour to Bangladesh because of bubble fatigue. Though the Aussies do not have any international commitments during the IPL 2021 window, they would like to be with their families because of the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. They also have spent considerable time inside the bio-bubble. A final call might be taken in July after the series against West Indies.

3. New Zealand

3. New Zealand

Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Kyle Jamieson (RCB), Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Tim Seifert (KKR), Mitchell Santner (CSK), are some of the frontline New Zealand players in the IPL 2021. We may not see many of them returning for the remaining IPL matches in the UAE. There will be tour to Bangladesh in August and they also have to keep in mind that there will be a T20 World Cup and a Test series against Australia later in the year. The NZC would not want to place undue stress on the players in that scenario.

4. West Indies

4. West Indies

Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals), Jason Holder (SRH), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (KKR), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings) Dwayne Bravo (CSK) etc are the main West Indian representation in the IPL 2021. But they are also signed for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) and it ends just four days ahead of the IPL. There were talks about BCCI approaching CWI to advance the CPL by a week or 10 days so that the players have enough time for the bubble-to-bubble transfer. However, nothing has been official yet. In that context, a few of them might just stay away especially those who are a part of the Windies team like Holder, Russell and Pollard.

Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 14:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 1, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments