IPL 2021: Shastri all praise for Chahar

In Match 8 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Chahar broke the backbone of PBKS batting with terrific figures of 4-1-13-4.

Chahar's best IPL performance also included 18 dot balls as CSK restricted PBKS to a paltry 106 before winning the match by six wickets with 4.2 overs to spare.

Chahar ran through Punjab Kings' top-heavy batting order dismissing Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran for a duck while sending back dangerman Chris Gayle and Deepak Hooda for 10 runs respectively.

"Proven fact. Genuine swing both ways with control can undo the best. Super variations. Brilliant," Shastri tweeted in awe of Chahar.

Chahar, on his part, admitted that the help off the pitch was advantageous for him. "Looking at today's wicket and today's performance, I must say that Wankhede is my favourite ground because you get help in the starting (from the pitch)," Chahar was quoted as saying by IPL's official website.

"But it was not the case in the previous game that we played (against Delhi Capitals) was a high-scoring one, that time there was no swing or seam. Yes, there was help today from the wicket and so this is one of the favourite grounds," said Chahar, who plays domestic cricket for Rajasthan.

After an indifferent last season, Chahar is satisfied as he looked in fine rhythm with skipper MS Dhoni bowling him out within the first 10 overs.

"It was a good feeling. It (the spell) came at an important time as we needed to win this game.

"It was thus necessary to provide a good start and this was an important match for us and I am very happy that I could contribute to the team's win," added Chahar.

CSK next take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday (April 19) at the same venue while Punjab Kings lock horns with Delhi Capitals a day early.