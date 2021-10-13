IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan completes 200 sixes in T20 cricket as Delhi Capitals batter falter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan's decision to bowl first was justified by his bowlers, especially spinners, as they prevented a batting heavy Delhi Capitals side from posting a big total in Sharjah.

Openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan started innings for Delhi at a slow pace but Shaw was trapped in front by in-form Varun Chakravarthy for 18 in the fifth over. Delhi, thus, lost their opener in the powerplay and the middle-order kept struggling against a quality spin bowling attack from Kolkata. The trio of Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan kept things tight for the opposition batsmen - who couldn't accelerate their innings.

Meanwhile, despite getting to a slow start, senior batter Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for his team with 36 off 39 deliveries in the match. The southpaw, however, took seven deliveries to get off the mark but attacked KKR's star bowler Sunil Narine in the latter's first over of the innings by dispatching him for a couple of sixes.

Dhawan made use of the small leg-side boundary as he slog-swept Narine for two biggies and cleared his intentions. With those big hits, Dhawan achieved a big milestone as he completed 200 sixes T20s. Dhawan is the highest run-scorer for the franchise from 16 matches.