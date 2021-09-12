IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan excited to be reunited with Delhi Capitals' teammates, eyes good start upfront

"It's great to be back. There's a great environment within the team. All the boys are working very hard and I am looking forward to the IPL season. I am very excited to play the upcoming matches," said the Delhi batsman.

Dhawan, who has scored 3 fifties in the IPL 2021 season so far, said that it's important for the team to start performing well from the first match itself, "It's very important to start on a high note. We need to do well from the first match itself and therefore we are working very hard for our first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. We have to bring our hard work into effect during matches and produce great results."

The 35-year-old added that the Delhi Capitals squad is, even more, stronger for the second half of the season with batsman Shreyas Iyer returning to the side.

"We were in a certain flow in the first half of the season and then that flow was broken once the tournament was suspended. So we have to rebuild our energy and get back on the flow we were in. The good thing is that our team is well balanced and Shreyas Iyer is back in the side as well, so our team is even stronger now," added Dhawan.

When asked about getting acclimatised to the conditions in the UAE, the opening batsman said, "We'll beat the heat as well. It takes some time to get used to the humidity here since we were indoors for a while. But we've been doing this for so many years so we'll definitely beat the heat."

The Delhi Capitals are set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22, when the IPL 2021 season resumes. Meanwhile, the senior India cricketers - who were part of the Test squad in England - have arrived in the UAE.

The players, including Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw & Umesh Yadav, underwent Covid-19 tests upon arrival in Dubai.

All the players will now be serving a six-day hard quarantine, as per IPL protocols, during which they will be tested thrice. Thereafter, the players will join the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad, who are already part of the bio-bubble.