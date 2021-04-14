IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Match 6 Highlights: Maxwell, Shahbaz shine as Bangalore win another thriller

Chennai, April 14: Glenn Maxwell and a collecting bowling effort accompanied by a late collapse helped Royal Challengers Bangalore pull off a 6-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 6 of IPL 2021 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 14).

Put into bat first, Maxwell hit a 41-ball 59 to lift RCB to a modest 149/8 in their allotted 20 overs. SRH bowlers, led by West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder (3/30) and star spinner Rashid Khan (2/18), put up superlative show and picked up wickets at regular intervals.

In response, SRH looked well on their way to complete their run chase after a fifty by their skipper David Warner, who shared a 83-run stand with Manish Pandey (38), but a collapse instigated by Shahbaz Ahmed in the 17th over meant RCB sealed another thriller in Chennai.

For RCB, Shahbaz was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj also tagged along with two wickets each. In the end Rashid played a cameo for 17 off 9 balls, but it was too late as Sunrisers ran out of balls to complete the chase after the leg-spinner got run out in the final over.

Earlier, Maxwell was the top scorer, hitting five fours and three maximums with skipper Virat Kohli (33) Shahbaz Ahmed (14) and Kyle Jamieson (12) providing valuable contributions.

Here is how SRH vs RCB happened:

Auto Refresh Feeds End of the match: After Glenn Maxwell's fifty took RCB to 149/8, Sunrisers looked well set to complete the run chase after a fifty from skipper David Warner, but a late collapse started by Shahbaz Ahmed secured a 6-run win for Virat Kohli's team. And it's all over as only a single comes from the last ball and RCB seal another thriller. WICKET! Harshal Patels gets another as Shahbaz Nadeem is caught by his namesake Ahmed at point. SRH - 142/9 in 19.5 overs, need 7 from 1 ball. WICKET! RUN OUT! Rashid looks for a double, but can't get back in time for the second. SRH 143/8 in 19.4 overs, need 7 from 2 balls to win. No-Ball and FOUR! Rashid gets an important boundary off a full toss above the waist. SRH now need 8 off 4 balls. A single and a double come from the first two balls of the ultimate over bowled by Harshal. 11 runs and a wicket come from Siraj's final over as it leaves Sunrisers with an over to get 16 runs. WICKET! Siraj strikes as he gets rid off Holder for 4. SRH - 130/7 in 18.3 overs. SIX! Rashid Khan gets off the mark with a maximum and gives SRH hope in the run chase. SRH - 129/6 in 18.1 overs. WICKET! Harshal Patel strikes as he removes Vijay Shankar for 3. SRH - 123/6 in 18 overs. Sunrisers need 27 runs to win in the last two overs. Harshal Patel bowls a no-ball and it's time for a free hit with Holder on strike. Shankar is joined by Jason Holder as SRH stutter in run chase, just like KKR did against MI yesterday. WICKET! Shahbaz Ahmed gets his third in the over as he gets rid off Samad for a duck. SRH - 116/5 in 17 overs. Vijay Shankar and Abdul Samad are the two new batsmen for Sunrisers. Can they get their side across the line? WICKET! Pandey departs for 38 after a rash shot off Shahbaz and the left arm spinner is on a hattrick now. SRH - 115/4 in 16.2 overs. WICKET! Shahbaz gets Bairstow for 12 and it's game on in Chennai. SRH - 115/3 in 16.1 overs. Oh it's Shahbaz Ahmed continuing from the other end. Harshal Patel (2), Siraj and Jameison (1 each) could be Kohli's option in the last four. It's the final time out of the game and Chahal bowls out, ending wicket-less, conceding 7 runs in his final over. SRH now need 35 runs to win from 24 balls. 6 runs come from Shahbaz's first over. SRH now need 42 runs to win from 30 balls. Chance! Pandey's lofted effort off Shahbaz falls in no man's land. SRH - 106/2 in 14.4 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed is introduced for left arm spin as RCB look for wickets. FOUR! Bairstow off the mark with a boundary as he pulls Jameison towards square leg. SRH -102/2 in 14 overs. Bairstow joins Pandey in the middle as Sunrisers look to complete run chase. WICKET! Kyle Jameison gets the breakthrough as he removes Warner for 54. SRH - 96/2 in 13.2 overs. Dan Christian concedes 7 runs in his first over as SRH move to 96/1 in 13 overs. Warner and co need 54 runs to win from 42 balls. A review for run out as Warner pushes for a second, but he's comfortably home thanks to the dive and it brings up his fifty off just 31 balls. An excellent over from Harshal Patel as he concedes just 2 runs from his second over. SRH now need 61 from 48 to win. 10 runs come from Chahal's third over as SRH move to 87/1 in 11 overs. Warner and co now need 63 to win from 54 balls. FOUR! Warner sweeps Chahal this time for the second boundary of the over and moves on to 46. SRH - 85/1 in 10.3 overs. FOUR! Warner reverse sweeps Chahal for his seventh boundary and inches closer to a fifty. SRH - 81/1 in 10.1 overs. At the halfway stage of the second innings, SRH reach 77/1 in 10 overs and need 73 to win from 60 balls. FOUR! Warner welcomes Harshal Patel into the attack with a boundary. SRH need 76 from 65 to win. Last match's hero for RCB, Harshal Patel is introduced into the attack as Kohli looks for wickets. Its the third time out of the game as Chahal bowls a tight over, conceding just 5 runs from his second over. SRH - 70/1 in 9 overs. Chahal continues from the other end and RCB will look to break this partnership as the game seems to be getting away from them. 8 runs come from Sundar's second over. SRH now need 85 runs to win from 72 balls. SIX! Pandey hits Washington Sundar out of the park for his second maximum of the innings. SRH - 65/1 in 7.4 overs. Spin at both ends as Sundar continues from the other end. Despite giving away a boundary, Chahal concedes just seven runs from his first over. SRH - 57/1 in 7 overs and need another 93 runs to win from 78 balls. FOUR! Chahal into the attack and Pandey guides one past the keeper for another boundary. SRH - 56/1 in 6.2 overs. At the end of powerplay, SRH reach 50/1 in 6 overs with Warner and Pandey unbeaten at 28 and 14 respectively. Sunrisers need exactly another 100 to win from 84 balls. FOUR! On side this time as Warner pulls Siraj for his fifth boundary. SRH - 49/1 in 5.5 overs. FOUR! Warner guides Siraj towards the third man area for his fourth boundary of the innings as he moves to 23. SRH - 45/1 in 5.4 overs. Siraj replaces Jameison in the other end as Kohli eyes wickets. Just six runs come from Sundar's first over despite a boundary of the third ball. SRH - 38/1 in 5 overs. FOUR! Pandey pulls Washington Sundar for his second boundary of the match. SRH - 36/1 in 4.3 overs Time for spin inside powerplay as Sundar is introduced into the attack by Kohli. SIX! Warner helps one down the leg side all the way for his first maximum of the match. SRH - 32/1 in 4 overs. FOUR! Warner slaps a short delivery from Jameison for his second boundary of the innings. SRH - 26/1 in 3.4 overs. SIX! Pandey hits Jamesion for the first maximum of Sunrisers' innings. SRH - 21/1 in 3.2 overs. Just two runs come from Siraj's second over. SRH - 15/1 in 3 overs. In-form Pandey joins Warner in the middle as Hyderabad look to get the run chase back on track. WICKET! Siraj strikes as Saha holes out to Maxwell at backward point. SRH -13/1 in 2.2 overs 9 runs come from Jameison's first over as SRH move to 13 in two overs. FOUR! Warner pulls Jameison for his first boundary. SRH - 13/0 in 1.5 overs. Good work in the deep by Siraj as his diving effort saves two runs for his side. Jameison shares the new ball with Siraj as RCB eye early wickets with just a small target to defend. Byes FOUR! Siraj finds some swing and the ball beats everyone, the batsman and the keeper. SRH - 4/0 in 1 over. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha begin Sunrisers Hyderabad's run chase, while Mohammed Siraj opens the bowling for Royal Challengers Bangalore. End of the innings: Maxwell's fifty takes RCB to a competitive score of 149/8 in 20 overs. Holder and Rashid were the top performers for SRH with 3 and 2 wickets each respectively. WICKET! Holder gets his third wicket as he finds the edge of Maxwell, who departs for 59 off 41 balls. RCB - 149/8 in 20 overs. SIX! Maxwell hits Holder out of the park for his third maximum of the match. RCB - 145/7 in 19.4 overs. FIFTY UP for Maxwell from 38 balls as Harshal Patel joins him in the middle. His first IPL fifty for a long time. WICKET! Holder strikes of the first ball again as he gets rid off Jameison for 12. RCB - 136/7 in 19.1 overs. FOUR! Maxwell slogs Natarajan for the second boundary of the over as the Aussie reaches 49. RCB - 136/6 in 19 overs. FOUR! Maxwell reverse scoops Natarajan and closes in on a fifty. RCB - 132/6 in 18.4 overs. 14 runs come from Bhuvneshwar's final over as he ends with figures of 1 for 30. RCB - 124/6 in 18 overs. FOUR! Jameison gets his second boundary as he drives Bhuvneshwar straight down the ground. RCB - 124/6 in 17.5 overs. FOUR! Maxwell hits Bhuvneshwar through mid wicket for the second boundary of the over. RCB - 119/6 in 17.3 overs. FOUR! Jameison drives Bhuvneshwar through the covers for his first boundary. RCB - 114/6 in 17.1 overs. Jameison joins Maxwell in the middle as RCB eye a respectable total. Natarajan concedes just 4 runs in his third over. RCB - 110/6 in 17 overs. WICKET! Review unsuccessful as Christian is out for 1 caught behind off Natarajan. RCB - 109/6 in 16.4 overs. Christian takes a review after he's been given out on field for caught behind. Rashid ends his quota of four overs with figures of 2 for 18 as Dan Christian joins Maxwell in the middle for Bangalore. RCB - 106/5 in 16 overs. WICKET! Rashid strikes again as Sundar departs for 8 after a stunning catch by Manish Pandey at long on. RCB - 105/5 in 15.5 overs and the umpires call for time out Rashid is set to complete his quota of 4 overs. DROPPED! Tough chance as Sundar looks to scoop Bhuvneshwar and a diving Saha just about pouches the catch, but can't gather. RCB - 103/4 in 15 overs. Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack as SRH eye Maxwell wicket. 4 runs come from Rashid's second over as Washington Sundar joins Maxwell in the middle for RCB, who are in trouble. RCB - 96/4 in 14 overs. WICKET! De Villiers gone for 1 as Rashid gets his man to put RCB in a spot of bother. RCB - 95/4 in 13.4 overs. AB de Villiers joins Maxwell in the middle as Holder completes a successful over, conceding just a single and gets the important wicket of Kohli. RCB - 92/3 in 13 overs. WICKET! Holder strikes in the first ball of his second spell as he removes the skipper Kohli for 33. RCB - 91/3 in 12.1 overs. 6 runs come from Natarajan's second over. RCB - 91/2 in 12 overs. Kohli 33* (28 balls) and Maxwell 27* (21 balls) T Natarajan is brought back into the attack as Warner looks to break this threatening partnership. FOUR! This time Kohli joins the party as Nadeem concedes 22 runs from his final over. RCB - 85/2 in 11 overs. SIX, FOUR and SIX! Back to back three boundaries for Maxwell as he cuts loose against Shahbaz Nadeem. RCB - 79/2 in 10.3 overs. Another tight over from a SRH bowler as Rashid concedes just five runs from his second over. RCB - 63/2 in 10 overs. Rashid resumes play after the first strategic time-out as RCB look for runs and SRH wickets. At the first time out, RCB reach 58/2 in 9 overs with Kohli and Maxwell unbeaten on 22 and 7 respectively. How much more will they add in the next 11 overs? Shahbaz Nadeem quickly bowls another tight over as he concedes just three in his third over. RCB - 58/2 in 9 overs. Rashid concedes just seven runs from his first over despite conceding a boundary. RCB - 55/2 in 8 overs. FOUR! Maxwell gets off the mark with a boundary as he lofts Rashid through the cover area for his first four. RCB - 54/2 in 7.2 overs. Time for more spin as Warner brings Rashid Khan into the attack. Glenn Maxwell is in for RCB as Nadeem bowls a splendid over, conceding just a single and a wicket in his second over. RCB - 48/2 in 7 overs. WICKET! Shahbaz gets Shahbaz as Ahmed is caught by Rashid at deep mid wicket for 14. RCB - 47/2 in 6.1 overs. At the end of powerplay, RCB reach 47/1 in 6 overs with Kohli (19) and Shahbaz Ahmed (14) at the crease. FOUR! Kohli uses his wrists to flick Natarajan this time for the second boundary of the over. RCB - 47/1 in 5.5 overs. FOUR! Kohli marches down the track and pulls Natarajan for his second boundary of the innings. RCB - 41/1 in 5.2 overs. Yorker specialist T Natarajan is introduced into the attack by Warner. 10 runs come from Shahbaz Nadeem's first over. RCB - 36/1 in 5 overs. SIX! Shahbaz Ahmed plays an unorthodox shot off Shahbaz Nadeem to hit the first maximum of the match. RCB - 33/1 in 4.3 overs. Time for spin as Shahbaz Nadeem replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Holder continued from the other end and concedes 6 runs from his second over. RCB - 26/1 in 4 overs. Great work by skipper Warner who chases a boundary bound ball and saves a run for his side. Shahbaz Ahmed comes in to join skipper Kohli and gets off the mark with a single of the last ball of Bhuvneshwar's second over. RCB - 20/1 in 3 overs. WICKET! Bhuvneshwar strikes as he removes Padikkal for 11 caught by Nadeem at mid wicket. RCB - 19/1 in 2.5 overs. Two boundaries come from the second over and Holder concedes 10 runs from his first over in IPL 2021. RCB - 16/0 in 2 overs. FOUR! Second boundary of the over as Padikkal cuts Holder over point. RCB - 15/0 in 1.5 overs. FOUR! Holder is welcomed into IPL 2021 with a boundary by Devdutt Padikkal. RCB - 10/0 in 1.1 overs Despite giving away a boundary in the over, Bhuvneshwar concedes just 6 runs from the opening over. RCB - 6/0 in 1 over. FOUR! Kohli off the mark with a boundary as he hits over Bhuvneshwar straight for the first four of the match. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal open the innings for RCB, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes the new ball for SRH. Have SRH made the right choice in dropping their off-spin option Mohammad Nabi? We'll soon find out as the players are in a huddle before they make their way out into the middle to start proceedings. Here is how RCB line-up: Virat Kohli(captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal Here is Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Wriddhiman Saha(wicketkeeper), David Warner(captain), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem As for team news, RCB bring in Devdutt Padikkal for Rajat Patidar, while Sunrisers make two changes. Jason Holder and Shabaz Nadeem replace Mohammad Nabi and Sandeep Sharma. Heads is the call from Virat Kohli and it's come down tails. David Warner wins the toss and Sunrisers will bowl first. Virat Kohli and David Warner have made their way into the middle for the toss. Pitch Report: Danny Morrison and Murali Kartik say it's the driest wicket of the lot and expect the spinners to come into play as expected. Win the toss and get runs on the board is their advice on this wicket. Sandeep Sharma has taken 53 wickets in the opening six overs of IPL matches, the most in the history of the competition. He is also the bowler to have picked up the most such scalps against RCB (14 in the opening six overs). Only Shane Watson (566) has scored more runs than RCB skipper Virat Kohli (531) against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL history. But he will be up against SRH's Sandeep Sharma, who has dismissed him seven times so far in IPL. Last night we witnessed the champions Mumbai Indians defend a low score despite losing the toss at the same venue. So, will that put a doubt in the captains minds? Or will they stick to the trend and continue fielding first if they win the toss. We'll soon know that at the toss, which is less than half an hour away. Kohli could bring in leg-spinner Adam Zampa for Daniel Christian and opener Devdutt Padikkal for Rajat Patidar, while SRH may bring in Kane Williamson to add depth to their batting. Chepauk has helped the slower bowlers and the spinners. So, will Kohli and Warner opt for an extra spinner? Let's find out at the toss, which is just 45 minutes away. Winning the toss and chasing has been the theme in IPL 2021 so far with 3 of 5 games ending in the favour of the team batting second. However, in the 3 matches at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, the team chasing have failed to reach the target twice and while SRH were one of the teams to fall short of the target, RCB were successful in their chase. So, what will the captains decide should they win the toss? While the record at the venue doesn't favour SRH, Warner's men have beaten RCB in their last two IPL encounters, after winning the toss and opting to chase on both of those occasions. Winning the toss and chasing has been the trend this season as well. So, will toss play a role in the outcome of today's game as well? Royal Challengers Bangalore won their previous fixture at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, but have never won two consecutive games at the Chennai venue in the IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad have been involved in four matches at today's venue - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium - and they have lost all four of them. For Sunrisers, it was the Karnataka captain Manish Pandey who top-scored with an unbeaten 61. Will he come back to haunt his former side? .@im_manishpandey top-scored for @SunRisers in their first game of this edition of the #VIVOIPL.👌 👌



Will he put up another fine batting performance as #SRH take on #RCB tonight? 🤔🤔 @Vivo_India



Let's relive his fine half-century as we get ready for the #SRHvRCB clash 🎥 👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021 The last time the two met was in the eliminator. But they already played a game each this season with two top performers from the sides. First up, it's RCB's new death bowler Harshal Patel. Will he shine today as well? .@RCBTweets' @HarshalPatel23 registered the first 5⃣-wicket haul of this #VIVOIPL season. 🔥 🔥



Will he come to the party once again as #RCB face #SRH tonight? 🤔 🤔 @Vivo_India



As we gear up for the #SRHvRCB clash, let's relive Harshal's maiden IPL fifer 🎥 👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021 Parts of Chennai have seen rain. Whether that will affect tonight's match is not clear. So, let's keep our fingers crossed and pray for the rain gods to stay away. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe during next 4 days; over Tamilnadu,

Puducherry & Karaikal during next 3 days; over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 2 days and over North Interior Karnataka and Telangana on today, the 14th April, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 14, 2021 Virat Kohli's RCB head into tonight's contest on the back of a last ball thrilling run chase victory over reigning champions Mumbai Indians. So, they will look to continue the winning momentum as they also seek revenge against SRH, who beat them in the eliminator last season. SRH v RCB, Preview |Game Day



AB de Villiers and the coaches speak about RCB’s preparedness heading into the SRH encounter. Opposition watch and much more on @myntra presents Game Day.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/0JV4eqIwER — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2021 Sunrisers come into today's match on the back of 10-run loss to KKR. So, David Warner's Orange Army will look to get back to winnings ways against the opponents whom they've beaten 10 of 18 times and one ending in no result. Hello all and welcome to mykhel's live updates of IPL 2021 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is set to take place at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.