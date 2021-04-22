IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan ruled out of tournament due to knee injury - Reports

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer has not featured since the Hyderabad franchise's opening two matches in which he bowled eight overs and took two wickets. He claimed a scalp each against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders drung the first week of the tournament and missed the next two matches against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

As per a report from ANI, sources within the SRH camp confirmed on Thursday (April 22) that the left arm pacer will be missing the tournament due to a knee injury.

"Yes, he has been ruled out of the tournament," the source told ANI.

After their first win of IPL 2021 on Wednesday (April 21), skipper David Warner said Natarajan needed scans to know the extent of his injury, but due to bubble restrictions that hasn't happened as yet.

"He has obviously got a sore knee. Given the circumstance in these bubbles, if he goes and gets a scan, he obviously has to sit out for seven days. He has to get back in quarantine."

"We are just monitoring him at the moment. The physios are doing their best to analyse from a face point of view but he obviously has to go out and get a scan at some point," he added.

Earlier this year, Natarajan also missed four T20Is against England, but made his way back into the team for the final T20I of the five-match series after working on his knee at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

(With Agency inputs)