IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli penalised Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh. It is the second jolt to RCB captain after his team lost the match by a huge margin of 69 runs and lost the top spot to the CSK.

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 62 off 28 deliveries including 37 runs off the final over and then picked 3/13 with the ball, along with a direct-hit as CSK, after scoring 191/4, restricted RCB to 122/9.

In the chase, RCB openers - skipper Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal - responded confidently with a solid start and were 28/0 after the two overs.

While the RCB skipper started the innings with a four, Padikkal smacked two sixes and a four, continuing his fine form from the last game.

The left-hander then creamed three fours in an over off Deepak Chahar but RCB lost Kohli after he edged one to Dhoni off Sam Curran. Shardul Thakur then got rid of the dangerous Padikkal, who was caught inside the circle.

Maxwell started his innings with a couple of fours and joined Washington Sundar on the other end. Jadeja struck twice in his two overs, scalping the wickets of Sundar and then Maxwell.

While Sundar holed out into the deep, Maxwell was castled by Jadeja after the right-hander tried to play across the line.

There was no stopping the CSK all-rounder as a bullet throw by him wrapped things for Dan Christian, who got out for a single-digit score.

In the very next over, Jadeja bamboozled AB de Villiers with a beauty, deceiving the right-hander with the flight that went on to hit the stumps.

Imran Tahir joined the wicket-taking party after he dismissed Harshal Patel and Navdeep Saini and RCB were reduced to 94-8 at the end of 14 overs. While the leg-spinner disturbed the timber to dismiss Patel, Saini edged it to Raina at slips.

Kyle Jamieson smacked a six off Bravo in the 16th over but was on his way, courtesy a successful direct-hit from Imran Tahir.

Siraj and Chahal continued taking the singles and remained unbeaten at the end, carrying RCB to 122/9 at the end of 20 overs.

Earlier, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first on a pitch that got slower as the match progressed. Both the teams made two changes each - Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir replaced Moeen Ali and Lungi Ngidi in the CSK side - while RCB replaced Kane Richardson and Shahbaz Ahmed with Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini.

After the openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis gave CSK a solid start, Jadeja finished off in grand style, that too off the bowling of Harshal Patel - the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. Jadeja's heroics completely changed the course of the game as he smashed 37 runs off the final over, clobbering five sixes and a four to help his side finish the innings with a commanding total of 191/4.