Cricket
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag hail MS Dhoni as 'captain cool' takes CSK to yet another final

By

Dubai, Oct 10: 'Cometh the Hour, Cometh the Man'! Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned back the clock as his finishing skills were on the display for the umpteenth time as Chennai Super Kings stormed into their ninth IPL final.

MS Dhoni hit the winning runs in the final over of the run chase in Qualifier 1 in IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals to hand his team a win by four wickets in a humdinger. With 13 required from the final six deliveries, CSK lost the wicket of Moeen Ali on the first delivery in the over bowled by Tom Curran. But Dhoni - who had other ideas - finished the game in the next three deliveries as CSK cruised to their seventh successful run chase in the season.

It was the 40-year-old former India cricketer's ageless little knock that helped the three-time champions enter yet another final. Dhoni hit a square cut, got a bit of luck going his way and then pulled DC's best bowler Tom Curran for the most celebrated T20 boundary of recent times. It was the 25th occasion when Dhoni returned unbeaten in successful IPL run chases. He's now at par with his fellow CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja.

Before that, he had just slapped Avesh Khan for a six over mid-wicket. Curran and Avesh weren't bad but it was one of those days, the cricketing Gods wanted the 40-year-old to finish it in style.

It was 18 not out in six balls that helped CSK reach 173 for 6 in 19.4 overs. It was all about turning the clock back for the former India captain who had been struggling with the bat lately. After the win, his emotional wife Sakshi was also seen hugging her daughter Ziva which would tell what it meant to the family. It was just six balls and in that he missed a couple and got boundaries off the rest.

1
50865

Watching Dhoni finish things off in his trademark fashion, sent the social media into a tizzy as even the likes of Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag led the cricketing fraternity hail MSD.

Here's how said what:

Virat Kohli:

Virender Sehwag:

Angelo Mathews:

Dimuth Karunaratne:

Kedar Jadhav:

Jay Shah

Alexandra Hartly:

Preity Zinta:

Peter Borren:

WV Raman:

RP Singh:

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 0:59 [IST]
