IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag hail MS Dhoni as 'captain cool' takes CSK to yet another final

MS Dhoni hit the winning runs in the final over of the run chase in Qualifier 1 in IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals to hand his team a win by four wickets in a humdinger. With 13 required from the final six deliveries, CSK lost the wicket of Moeen Ali on the first delivery in the over bowled by Tom Curran. But Dhoni - who had other ideas - finished the game in the next three deliveries as CSK cruised to their seventh successful run chase in the season.

It was the 40-year-old former India cricketer's ageless little knock that helped the three-time champions enter yet another final. Dhoni hit a square cut, got a bit of luck going his way and then pulled DC's best bowler Tom Curran for the most celebrated T20 boundary of recent times. It was the 25th occasion when Dhoni returned unbeaten in successful IPL run chases. He's now at par with his fellow CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja.

Before that, he had just slapped Avesh Khan for a six over mid-wicket. Curran and Avesh weren't bad but it was one of those days, the cricketing Gods wanted the 40-year-old to finish it in style.

It was 18 not out in six balls that helped CSK reach 173 for 6 in 19.4 overs. It was all about turning the clock back for the former India captain who had been struggling with the bat lately. After the win, his emotional wife Sakshi was also seen hugging her daughter Ziva which would tell what it meant to the family. It was just six balls and in that he missed a couple and got boundaries off the rest.

Watching Dhoni finish things off in his trademark fashion, sent the social media into a tizzy as even the likes of Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag led the cricketing fraternity hail MSD.

Here's how said what:

Virat Kohli:

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Virender Sehwag:

Om Finishaya Namaha !

Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temparement is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a fightback to reach the finals after the show last season. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2021

Angelo Mathews:

One of the most successful captains if not THE most successful in the history of the game who has won every single trophy finishes off in style and takes them to another final! What a player @msdhoni ! All the best to @DelhiCapitals in the next game! — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) October 10, 2021

Dimuth Karunaratne:

Kedar Jadhav:

Big screen pe salman Khan and big match main MS dhoni hai toh Pura India celebrate karta raha hai aur rahega ❤️🥰 @msdhoni @BeingSalmanKhan — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) October 10, 2021

Jay Shah

The art of finishing - @msdhoni style. What an absolute cracker of a game. So many memories come alive when you see MSD finish a game like that #Dhoni #DCvsCSK — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 10, 2021

Alexandra Hartly:

Wow what a finish in the IPL!!

Don’t question Dhoni. #CSKvsDC #ipl2021 — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) October 10, 2021

Preity Zinta:

Wow what a match. My heart goes out to the young #DC team. Hard luck boys & all the best for the next game. Tonight belonged to #CSK. #Dhoni the finisher leading from the front, inspiring his players to give their best & keeping his cool at all times 👍 #DCvsCSK @IPL #Finisher — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 10, 2021

Peter Borren:

MS Dhoni — Peter Borren (@dutchiepdb) October 10, 2021

WV Raman:

The late CM of TN Mr. Karunanidhi, would repeatedly convey the significance of 3 letters, written in Tamil, when talking about Anna, Tamil, DMK etc...

In the context of cricket and IPL,

CSK = MSD@ChennaiIPL @msdhoni #CSKvsDC #IPL2021 — WV Raman (@wvraman) October 10, 2021

