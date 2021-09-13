IPL 2021: We still haven’t seen, what KL Rahul can achieve in his batting, claims Gautam Gambhir

Both Rohit and Rahul aced the waiting game on swinging pitches in England and constructed their innings brilliantly against a quality pace bowling from the hosts. Rahul - who was included in the playing eleven at the last moment after first-choice opener Mayank Agarwal suffered an injury on his head batting in the nets before the opening game - showed why he's rated so highly.

The right-handed batsman from Karnataka put on a display of stellar defensive batting in tough English conditions and brilliantly performed his role of blunting the new ball.

Rahul has been one of the best batsmen for India across formats as the talented cricketer has gone from strength to strength. Gambhir, however, believes the world hasn't seen the best of Rahul yet. Gambhir thinks Rahul - who is leading Punjab Kings in IPL - is capable of hitting two-three centuries every season of IPL.

Speaking exclusively on STAR SPORTS show GAME PLAN, Gambhir said, "We haven't seen the best of KL Rahul. Yes, he has got runs, but we still haven't seen, what he can achieve in his batting. You could have a season like Virat Kohli had once. He's that kind of a player in white-ball cricket, where he can get 2-3 hundred in a season and at a very good strike rate as well. And I hope that it happens because it has been a disappointment for Punjab Kings."

Gambhir lamented that the big overseas players' failure to fire with the bat put extra pressure on skipper Rahul. "After all, last time around, they had put a lot of faith on Glen Maxwell and he didn't fire; this time around Nicholas Pooran didn't fire. When you start putting a lot of faith in International players and they don't perform, so it puts a lot of pressure on the captain as well," Gambhir added further.