IPL 2021: We will focus on our process in every match: Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant

By
DC skipper Rishabh Pant with coach Ricky Ponting. Credit: Delhi Capitals
DC skipper Rishabh Pant with coach Ricky Ponting. Credit: Delhi Capitals

Bengaluru, Sept. 1: Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant, who attended his first training session with the team on Friday, ahead of the second half of the VIVO IPL 2021 season, expressed his excitement about meeting his teammates after completing his quarantine period, "It's really nice to meet everyone after coming out of quarantine. It's been great meeting the teammates here in training."

Pant added that he is currently focussing on getting used to the conditions in the UAE. "It's pretty hot here in the UAE. I was trying to sit on the balcony during my quarantine period as much as possible to get used to the conditions. But, it still felt quite hot when I took part in my first practice session here. I'm just trying to get used to the conditions now and hopefully, I will be fully acclimatized to the conditions in 2-3 days," said the Delhi skipper.

The wicketkeeper-batsman said that the team will look to continue its brilliant performance from the first half of the IPL 2021 season. The Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the table with 12 points from 8 matches.

"Our ultimate goal is to win the trophy, but we are going to focus on our process. Hopefully, we can continue to play the way we did in the first half of the IPL 2021 season and we can go on and win the IPL trophy this year," said Pant.

The Delhi Capitals are set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 September 2021, when the VIVO IPL 2021 season resumes.

Source: Delhi Capitals

Story first published: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 19:51 [IST]
