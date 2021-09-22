IPL 2021: Will Mumbai Indians duo Rohit and Hardik return against KKR? Boult gives update

But will the duo feature against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday (September 23)? Pace spearhead Trent Boult gives an update on their availability.

West Indies' Kieron Pollard had led the side in MI's defeat to CSK in the absence of Rohit, who missed the game due to a dodgy knee, while Pandya also missed the game due to a niggle.

MI, who are currently in fourth position with 8 points from 8 matches, suffered a 20-run defeat against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK. And the presence of the injured pair was dearly missed by the Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2021: MI vs KKR: Preview, Date, IST time, Live telecast, Live streaming details

The retrun of regular skipper and star all-rounder is still unclear as Boult said he is not sure if Rohit and Hardik would feature in MI's next IPL game, but said both of them are recovering well.

"They are both recovering very well. In terms of their selection for the next game, I'm not too sure what's going on there. But day by day, they are improving," Boult said during a virtual press conference on the eve of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"They are obviously two vital players in the XI for Mumbai. And we're desperate to get them back. So, fingers crossed that they'll be pretty good to go over the next couple of games," added the New Zealand pacer.

Boult said Rohit was "sorely missed" in the game against CSK but defended the team management's decision to rest the star opener with the amount of cricket to be played in the next few months.

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Dream11, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

"He is right up there in terms of experience and runs achieved in this format. So, it was a big hole but it was a good decision to make sure he is 100 per cent with the amount of cricket coming up.

"If he comes to the eleven, it will be brilliant, but we want to make sure he is 100 percent fit," said Boult.

Mumbai Indians will look to get back among the wins as they look to seal a play-off spot, but will be up against a in-form KKR, who humbled Royal Challengers Bangalore to seal a 9-wicket victory on Monday (September 20).

(With Agency inputs)