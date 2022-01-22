IPL 2022: All you need to know: March 27-May window; back-up options, auction venue, worry points

But this will depend on the Covid-19 situation in the country at that juncture.

"I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL (IPL 2022) will start in the last week of March and will run until May end. A majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India.

“The BCCI was always keen on staging the 2022 edition that will see two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - in India," Shah said in an official statement.

"I can tell you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that IPL stays in India. The BCCI has not compromised on the health and safety of its stakeholders in the past and will concurrently work on Plan B since the COVID-19 situation with new variants remains fluid.

“The mega IPL Auction will take place on February 12-13th and we will lock in venues before that," he added.

The IPL player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the 2022 player auction.

The two-day mega auction will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket. The players' list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players.

The detailed list is as follows: Capped Indian (61 players), Capped International (209 players), Associate (41 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players), Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players), Uncapped Indians (692 players), and Uncapped Internationals (62 players).

The IPL auction is set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. But even in that venue has not decided as a call will be taken at a later date.

IPL 2022 venue

The BCCI informed that the IPL 2022 will take place in India itself at this juncture. The team owners are also keen to have the IPL 15 at home rather than away from home. IPL 2020 and 2021 were held in the UAE.

However, it is unlikely that the UAE will be considered for IPL 2022 as an alternate venue because the Emirates have only three stadiums, making the tournament a tad predictable.

The are also discussing South Africa as possible venue because the franchises owners and the BCCI itself have been impressed by the bio-bubble put in place for the Indian team for the Test and ODI series.

Additionally, South Africa have multiple stadiums and offer different conditions and also have the experience of conducting the tournament in 2009.

The worry point

The owners and the BCCI want to stage the tournament on the proposed March-May 2022 window itself because after that there is no real room for the tournament to be staged because several bilateral assignments and the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.