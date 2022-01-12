IPL 2022 Auction: BCCI fixes January 22 as deadline for Ahmedabad, Lucknow to submit draft picks

"Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises have been given January 22 as the deadline to submit the list of their draft picks," Patel told ANI. IPL's two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital's Ahmedabad team on Tuesday had received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the IPL Governing Council on Tuesday. Brijesh Patel had also confirmed that the IPL auction would be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. "Yes, the auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13," said Patel.

Earlier on Tuesday, IPL Chairman Brajesh Patel cleared the air about the IPL 2022 mega auction date and revealed that it will be held on February 12 and 13.

However, he didn't mention the venue but in all probability, the highly-anticipated event will be held in the Garden City of Bengaluru. The board has meanwhile also asked the two new franchises i.e. Lucknow and Ahmedabad to finalise their draft picks ahead of the auction.

"BCCI has given formal clearance to Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises of IPL. Both teams have been given two weeks to finalise their draft picks. IPL auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and February 13," IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel told news agency ANI on Tuesday (January 11).

The BCCI had already informed the franchises to arrive in Bengaluru by February 11 evening for pre-auction briefing.

There were reports that an auction will be held in the UAE but as of now, BCCI has no such plans. However, with the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and cases on the rise, the situation will remain fluid but if there are restrictions with regards to overseas travel (unless all owners decide to use charter planes), conducting it in India will be less of a logistical nightmare.