IPL 2022 Auction halted | Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades falls unconscious! Auction restarts on 3.30 PM

Bengaluru, February 12: In a stunning turn of events, the IPL 2022 Auction conductor Hugh Edmeades fell unconscious and the mega auction has to stopped for the while on Saturday (February 12). Auction is scheduled to restart on 3.30 PM IST but that later reschedueld to Rs 3.45 PM IST.
The IPL auction bidding was in progress for Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and the process has surpassed Rs 10 crore mark when Edmeades fell unconscious.
However, it came to light that Hugh is doing well after suffering from low sugar and Charu Sharma, well known Indian presenter, will continue the auction.
"Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon.
The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today," said the BCCI in a tweet.
In general, 10 teams will be eager to make their picks from among the 600 players on offer, 377 from India and 223 from abroad.
There will be some big names like David Warner, Pat Cummins, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer etc who will be the obvious attractions in the IPL auction.
But there will be some dark horses like Shahrukh Khan or some World Cup winning India under-19 players who may land a big deal in the auction.
Then we will also miss some familiar names like Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc etc who have opted out of the auction for several reasons.
But that in no way will affect the whole enthusiasm surrounding the auction.
The presence of two new teams in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will add that much flavour to the auction as the existing franchises will have to redraft their strategies keeping in mind two more adversaries.
Interesting rules
The Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player.
The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of Rs 90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.
Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned
Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available in this IPL auction 2022.
Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25
Slabs of Base Prices: Rs 2 Crore, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 Lakh, 50 lk, 40 lk, 30 lk, 20 lk.
