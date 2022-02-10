Cricket
IPL 2022 Auction Start and End Time, Live Telecast Channel List and Live Streaming Details

By
IPL 2022 Auction: TV Info
IPL 2022 Auction: TV Info

Bengaluru, February 10: The hotly-awaited IPL Auction 2022 is just some hours away. Bengaluru is the venue of option and in all likelihood this will be the last mega auction of its kind as the IPL is poised to embrace the football-style transfer system from after the current season.

But that’s for another day as the 10 teams will be eager to make their picks from among the 590 players on offer, 370 from India and 220 from abroad.

There will be some big names like David Warner, Pat Cummins, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer etc who will be the obvious attractions in the IPL auction.

But there will be some dark horses like Shahrukh Khan or some World Cup winning India under-19 players who may land a big deal in the auction.

IPL Auction 2022: Date, Time, Rules, Live Streaming, Players List, Remaining Purse - All You Need To Know

Then we will also miss some familiar names like Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc etc who have opted out of the auction for several reasons. But that in no way will affect the whole enthusiasm surrounding the auction.

The presence of two new teams in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will add that much flavour to the auction as the existing franchises will have to redraft their strategies keeping in mind two more adversaries.

So, here we are giving you the basic details of IPL auction 2022 such as tv channel, live streaming platform, IST Time, etc.

1. Date & Venue

1. Date & Venue

The IPL Auction 2022 will be held across Saturday (February 12) and Sunday (February 13). Bengaluru will be the auction centre and it will be held in a bio-bubble environment.

2. Live TV Telecast

2. Live TV Telecast

Star Sports Networks will live telecast the IPL Auction 2022. You can also catch updates of the IPL auction through MyKhel updates at mykhel.com and its social media channels.

3. Live Streaming

3. Live Streaming

Disney + HotStar will offer the live streaming of IPL auction.

4. Timing in IST

4. Timing in IST

The live coverage will start at 11 AM on Saturday (February 12) as the auction is set to begin on 12 noon. But there will run-ups from morning itself.

Most Expensive Player in IPL History: Full List of Highest Paid Players in Each IPL Season

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:45 [IST]
