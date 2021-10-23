IPL 2022: BCCI set to reveal two new teams on October 25; Know details of 22 bidders

The BCCI had decided to add two more teams for the IPL 2022 and has identified six cities as home for the new franchises. Depending on the bid opening process, the BCCI might reveal the name on Monday itself, or wait for Tuesday to get everything in clear.

The six cities are — Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dharmsala, Indore, Cuttack and Guwahati. We have already heard that Premier League giants Manchester United have expressed interest in owning one team in IPL 2022.

The expression of interest has come through Lancer Capital, whose member Avram Glazer belongs to a family that owns major share in the United.

Apart from United, 21 business majors in India have picked up tender copies to own the teams in IPL 2022. They include: Adani Group, the Ahmedabad-based infrastructure giants, the Sanjeev Goenka-owned business family RPSG, the Naveen Jindal-owned Jindal Steel, Hyderabad-based Torrent Pharma, Lucknow-based Aurobindo Pharma, and Hindustan Times Media based in New Delhi.

The BCCI has made it clear that it will allow all the bidders to have a go for more than one city but will eventually have to settle for one team.

Among the bidders, Jindal and Goenka group have the experience of running an IPL team. Naveen Jindal’s brother Sajjan Jindal is a co-owner of Delhi Capitals, while the Goenkas had owned the erstwhile Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2016 and 2017. They also own ISL team ATK Mohun Bagan and table tennis franchise RPSG Mavericks.

It may recalled that in 2016 and 2017 the BCCI had run the IPL with Pune franchise and Gujarat Lions in the place of suspended Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. But those two teams’ lifespan was pre-fixed to two years.

This time, the two new franchises will be in for long haul just like the existing 8 teams, and the BCCI had set the base price of new teams at Rs 2000 crore and the potential buyers have to show an annual turnover of Rs 3000 crore to participate in the bid.