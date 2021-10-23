Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: BCCI set to reveal two new teams on October 25; Know details of 22 bidders

By
Sourav Ganguly and Brijesh Patel
Sourav Ganguly and Brijesh Patel

Mumbai, October 23: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 fever might have gripped the cricketing world, and they will have even more exciting days ahead as the BCCI is all set to open the bid for two new IPL teams on Monday (October 25), most likely in Dubai.

The BCCI had decided to add two more teams for the IPL 2022 and has identified six cities as home for the new franchises. Depending on the bid opening process, the BCCI might reveal the name on Monday itself, or wait for Tuesday to get everything in clear.

The six cities are — Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dharmsala, Indore, Cuttack and Guwahati. We have already heard that Premier League giants Manchester United have expressed interest in owning one team in IPL 2022.

The expression of interest has come through Lancer Capital, whose member Avram Glazer belongs to a family that owns major share in the United.

Apart from United, 21 business majors in India have picked up tender copies to own the teams in IPL 2022. They include: Adani Group, the Ahmedabad-based infrastructure giants, the Sanjeev Goenka-owned business family RPSG, the Naveen Jindal-owned Jindal Steel, Hyderabad-based Torrent Pharma, Lucknow-based Aurobindo Pharma, and Hindustan Times Media based in New Delhi.

The BCCI has made it clear that it will allow all the bidders to have a go for more than one city but will eventually have to settle for one team.

Among the bidders, Jindal and Goenka group have the experience of running an IPL team. Naveen Jindal’s brother Sajjan Jindal is a co-owner of Delhi Capitals, while the Goenkas had owned the erstwhile Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2016 and 2017. They also own ISL team ATK Mohun Bagan and table tennis franchise RPSG Mavericks.

It may recalled that in 2016 and 2017 the BCCI had run the IPL with Pune franchise and Gujarat Lions in the place of suspended Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. But those two teams’ lifespan was pre-fixed to two years.

This time, the two new franchises will be in for long haul just like the existing 8 teams, and the BCCI had set the base price of new teams at Rs 2000 crore and the potential buyers have to show an annual turnover of Rs 3000 crore to participate in the bid.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Match 14 - October 23 2021, 07:30 PM
England
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 20:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 23, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments