Cricket
IPL 2022 Best Catch of the Tournament: Evin Lewis wins the award for taking a stunner to dismiss Rinku Singh

By

Ahmedabad, May 30: Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the IPL 2022 Final on Sunday (May 29) to lift their maiden trophy in their debut season. Continuing their dominant show, the Hardik Pandya-led side produced a clinical performance in the all-important final making it a lopsided contest in front of a record audience turnout at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After the match, the BCCI gave away the awards under various categories to recognise and appreciate the stellar team as well as individual performances throughout the tournament. Rajasthan Royals' star batter Jos Buttler swept away most of the awards of the season but there were several others as well.

The IPL 2022 witnessed some extraordinary fielding performances in the tournament as players made several efforts on the ground to save runs. Several fielders took spectacular catches all through the season and raised the fielding standards in the fifteenth edition of the glitzy cash-rich league.

For IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants' Evin Lewis was awarded the catch of the tournament. The West Indies cricketer took the catch of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh in the last league match of the season for both teams. Lewis took a sensational one-handed catch sliding towards his left and helped LSG seal the game by a slender two-run margin. With that win in match number 66 of IPL 2022, LSG secured their playoff berth and finished third in the points table.

The best catch of the season award was introduced by the IPL in 2013 and since then, the organisers are appreciating the best fielding effort in the outfield in the tournament. The winner of the best catch of the season gets a cheque of Rs 10 lakh and this year the recipient was Evin Lewis.

List of best catch of the season winners in IPL (since 2013):

Year Winner Team
2013 Gurkeerat Mann Kings XI Punjab
2014 Kieron Pollard Mumbai Indians
2015 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings
2016 Suresh Raina Gujarat Lions
2017 Suresh Raina Gujarat Lions
2018 Trent Boult Delhi Capitals
2019 Kieron Pollard Mumbai Indians
2020 No award No award
2021 Ravi Bishnoi Punjab Kings
2022 Evin Lewis Lucknow Super Giants

Most Catches by a fielder in an IPL season:

Catches Player Team Year
19 AB de Villiers Royal Challengers Bangalore 2016
17 Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals 2022
15 Kieron Pollard Mumbai Indians 2017
14 David Miller Kings XI Punjab 2014
14 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 2013

In the overall list of most catches by players in the outfield, former India cricketer Suresh Raina sits at the top and he's followed by former West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard. Raina - who has played for Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions - has taken 107 catches while Pollard - who plays for Mumbai Indians - has taken 103 catches.

Top 15 all-time highest catch takers in the IPL in the outfield:

Position Player Matches Catches
1 Suresh Raina 205 107
2 Kieron Pollard 189 103
3 Rohit Sharma 227 97
4 Virat Kohli 223 93
5 Shikhar Dhawan 206 92
6 AB de Villiers 184 90
7 Ravindra Jadeja 210 86
8 Dwayne Bravo 161 80
9 Manish Pandey 160 77
10 David Warner 162 74
11 Faf du Plessis 116 70
12 Ajinkya Rahane 158 62
13 David Miller 105 59
14 Hardik Pandya 107 57
15 Suryakumar Yadav 123 56
Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 15:04 [IST]
