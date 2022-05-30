IPL 2022 Best Catch of the Tournament: Evin Lewis wins the award for taking a stunner to dismiss Rinku Singh

Ahmedabad, May 30: Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the IPL 2022 Final on Sunday (May 29) to lift their maiden trophy in their debut season. Continuing their dominant show, the Hardik Pandya-led side produced a clinical performance in the all-important final making it a lopsided contest in front of a record audience turnout at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
After the match, the BCCI gave away the awards under various categories to recognise and appreciate the stellar team as well as individual performances throughout the tournament. Rajasthan Royals' star batter Jos Buttler swept away most of the awards of the season but there were several others as well.
The IPL 2022 witnessed some extraordinary fielding performances in the tournament as players made several efforts on the ground to save runs. Several fielders took spectacular catches all through the season and raised the fielding standards in the fifteenth edition of the glitzy cash-rich league.
IPL 2022 Player of the Tournament: Jos Buttler adjudged Most Valuable Player of the Season in IPL 15
For IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants' Evin Lewis was awarded the catch of the tournament. The West Indies cricketer took the catch of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh in the last league match of the season for both teams. Lewis took a sensational one-handed catch sliding towards his left and helped LSG seal the game by a slender two-run margin. With that win in match number 66 of IPL 2022, LSG secured their playoff berth and finished third in the points table.
IPL 2022 Best Playing 11: Hardik Pandya to captain; Buttler, Karthik lead the star list
The best catch of the season award was introduced by the IPL in 2013 and since then, the organisers are appreciating the best fielding effort in the outfield in the tournament. The winner of the best catch of the season gets a cheque of Rs 10 lakh and this year the recipient was Evin Lewis.
IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Stats From The 15th Season
List of best catch of the season winners in IPL (since 2013):
|Year
|Winner
|Team
|2013
|Gurkeerat Mann
|Kings XI Punjab
|2014
|Kieron Pollard
|Mumbai Indians
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|2016
|Suresh Raina
|Gujarat Lions
|2017
|Suresh Raina
|Gujarat Lions
|2018
|Trent Boult
|Delhi Capitals
|2019
|Kieron Pollard
|Mumbai Indians
|2020
|No award
|No award
|2021
|Ravi Bishnoi
|Punjab Kings
|2022
|Evin Lewis
|Lucknow Super Giants
Most Catches by a fielder in an IPL season:
|Catches
|Player
|Team
|Year
|19
|AB de Villiers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2016
|17
|Riyan Parag
|Rajasthan Royals
|2022
|15
|Kieron Pollard
|Mumbai Indians
|2017
|14
|David Miller
|Kings XI Punjab
|2014
|14
|Dwayne Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|2013
In the overall list of most catches by players in the outfield, former India cricketer Suresh Raina sits at the top and he's followed by former West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard. Raina - who has played for Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions - has taken 107 catches while Pollard - who plays for Mumbai Indians - has taken 103 catches.
Top 15 all-time highest catch takers in the IPL in the outfield:
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Catches
|1
|Suresh Raina
|205
|107
|2
|Kieron Pollard
|189
|103
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|227
|97
|4
|Virat Kohli
|223
|93
|5
|Shikhar Dhawan
|206
|92
|6
|AB de Villiers
|184
|90
|7
|Ravindra Jadeja
|210
|86
|8
|Dwayne Bravo
|161
|80
|9
|Manish Pandey
|160
|77
|10
|David Warner
|162
|74
|11
|Faf du Plessis
|116
|70
|12
|Ajinkya Rahane
|158
|62
|13
|David Miller
|105
|59
|14
|Hardik Pandya
|107
|57
|15
|Suryakumar Yadav
|123
|56
