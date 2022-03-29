IPL 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Jos Buttler with a beauty, but oversteps to be called a 'no-ball'

The right-arm swing bowler from Uttar Pradesh kept the Rajasthan Royals' star opener guessing with his variations and got the explosive batter caught at first slip on the fifth ball of the match. It was a perfect outswinger, bowled at a decent pace, from the India quick and Buttler spooned it. An alert Mohammad Samad took a fine catch as SRH camp broke into celebration but their smiles were short-lived as the third-umpire signalled it to be a no-ball as Bhuvneshwar had overstepped.

The television replays confirmed that Bhuvneshwar missed it by a margin of millimetres and paid the price. It was unacceptable from an experienced campaigner like Bhuvi for SRH could have put Royals under the pump from the first over itself.

Having gotten a reprieve in the very first over, the English opener made the Men in Orange pay as he forged an opening partnership of 58 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal was the first Rajasthan wicket to perish, he scored 20 off 16 deliveries when Umran Malik dismissed him.

Buttler too didn't last long as he was caught behind by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran for 35 off 28 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries.

Having been put to bat first, the Royals posted a mammoth 209 for six in the set 20 overs, courtesy of a 27-ball 55 from captain Sanju Samson. The rest of the top-order batters also played their parts well for the Royals. Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29) and Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13) played brilliant cameos.

Bhuvneshwar was the pick of the bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he finished his quota of 4 overs with 1-29.