IPL 2022: Big blow for CSK as back injury puts question mark on Deepak Chahar's return

As per reports a back injury to pace bowling all rounder Deepark Chahar has all but been ruled him out of the entire season. Having entered the 15th edition of the IPL without the services of Chahar, Chennai lost four matches on the trot and are currently languishing at the bottom of the table.

Ahead of the tournament, CSK had claimed that their Rs. 14 crores buy would be fit before the second week of April. It has now emerged that the seriousness of the tear is such that there is no chance of his availability in this edition of the tournament.

According to sources, the India and CSK bowler suffered the back injury during his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Chahar has been at the NCA for more than a month now, recovering from the quadricep tear he picked during India's T20I series against West Indies in February.

Initially it was believed that Chahar would miss a major part of the IPL, but his quick recovery kept CSK optimistic of a late April return. The bowling all-rounder had suffered a quadriceps injury during the third T20I against West Indies in February, walking off the field after failing to complete his spell.

The 29-year-old, who was bought for Rs 14 crore in the mega auction, went on to miss the ensuing series against Sri Lanka. Chahar, who is also adept at playing the big shots, played a key role in the team's success last year.

The Super Kings, who have won the IPL title four-times, is missing their star-all rounder as they are still looking for their first win this season. Ahead of the start of the season, MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja. Under Jadeja, CSK have endured their worst-ever start.

Chennai will be desperate to turn their season around when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match. The two sides are set to face off on Tuesday (April 12). CSK will have their task cut out as they face a confident RCB, who have won three matches on the trot after losing their opener.

(With inputs from PTI)