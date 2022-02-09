IPL 2022: Big players like David Warner, Rabada, Nortje, Cummins likely to miss early part of IPL 15

This may affect the bidding pattern of the 10 teams in the IPL auction 2022, scheduled for February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The IPL 2022 is scheduled to begin on March 27.

Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan, for the first time since 1998, and most of the top tier cricketers like captain Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith, who has been named vice-captain, etc will be on tour.

Australia’s tour of Pakistan begins on March 2 with the first Test and the third Test ends on March 25. The ensuing ODIs and T20Is will end on April 5.

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, the Cricket Australia had given permission for players who are part of of Test and ODI squads to travel from April 6 to India. In turn, the IPL officials have conveyed this to the 10 teams.

CA has further said that those players who are part of Sheffield Shield final match starting from March 31 too will be travelling only from April 5.

In the case of South Africa players, they will be on a tour to Bangladesh that starts with the ODI series on March 18 and ends with a second Test on April 11. The Cricket South Africa is yet to announce the squads but it is certain that players like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will be part of the squad.

In that sense, Bangladesh players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahaman etc will be also unavailable for the said period and is bound to affect the bidding process.

Similarly, the England and West Indies players like Jonny Bairstow and Jason Holder too might miss the first week of the IPL 2022. The scheduled final day of the England vs West Indies Test series is March 28.

The England players might also leave early from the IPL 2022 as the Three Lions are playing a home Test series against New Zealand from June 2 and the players will have to leave by May 29.