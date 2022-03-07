IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni dons another intriguing look in new ad campaign

With the IPL 2022 season set to begin at the end of this month, the broadcasters are taking MS Dhoni's help to create the buzz around the cash-rich league. Whether his long hair, bald look, or the Mohawk style, Dhoni's drawing a lot of attention for his makeovers.

After enthralling all fans with the spectacular new look this season, Star Sports has unveiled yet another new avatar in the latest campaign promo film of the series #YehAbNormalHai.

The new campaign film showcases MS Dhoni donning the look of a patriarch of a typical Indian home. While the entire family is hooked to the television set to watch the intense IPL game, the phone rings and disturbs the thrill and mood of viewing the exciting match.

To divert the situation, Mahi and his family make up the most outrageous reason to ensure they don't get distracted from their favourite tournament, reiterating that such reasons are normal during the IPL season #YehAbNormalHai.

Watch the new ad here

Star Sports will surprise the viewers with more such campaign promo films in the coming days. Stay Tuned to watch more cricketers show their new avatar this season as the TATA IPL 2022 returns to its original summer window, bigger and better, from March 26, 2022.

With a brand-new title sponsor and the addition of two new teams, the IPL returns to its original summer window and the broadcasters have once again taken the services of MS Dhoni to start the ad campaigns for this edition.

Over the years, every season of IPL has witnessed unbelievable moments of thrill and brilliance and has developed a reputation for generating extraordinary and high-octane cricketing moments.

The tournament has consistently produced insane, unbelievable, and extraordinary cricketing moments, so much so that fans have come to expect such extraordinary action on a regular basis from IPL.

Fans across India can watch all the action from the TATA IPL 2022 from March 26 onwards. The tournament will be aired LIVE and exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.