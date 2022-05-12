IPL 2022: CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians bundle out Chennai for 97

MI under Rohit Sharma has been eliminated from the race to the playoffs and the CSK under MS Dhoni have only that fancy mathematical chance to enter the playoffs than any real hope.

But the CSK are defending champions and MI are 5-time winners, and when these pedigreed teams face up to each other we can expect a cracker of a match irrespective of the situation.

Here are details of the CSK vs MI match such as toss and playing 11 updates, players comments and pitch report.

Toss: MI win and elect to field

Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(Captain and Wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

Pitch report

Matthew Hayden on Star Sports: “There’s nice live grass on the wicket, so the pacers will get seam movement. It won't turn a lot, so the spinners won't be able to take many wickets. It's a good batting wicket, 175-plus is quite achievable on this pitch.”

Players’ comments

Rohit Sharma, MI captain: “We will field first. It's the nature of the ground, and what suits our team. Nothing has worked for us this season. Keep an eye on the future, Pollard is out and Stubbs is in. Shokeen comes in for Ashwin. He was the one who came up to us and he was ready for it.

“We want to try out a few players, got to see what they have to offer. Looks a good track, hope it plays well throughout the 40 overs. It's brilliant to play against Chennai, it's always like that.”

MS Dhoni, CSK Captain: “It has been worked for us, batting first. We are playing with the same team. Someone like a Jaddu, he is one of those who helps us try out combinations. It's tough to replace him, don't think anyone can field better, no replacement in that aspect.