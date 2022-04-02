IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS Stats & Records Preview: Ravindra Jadeja, Mayank Agarwal, Ambati Rayudu chase records

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side suffered back-to-back defeats and will be desperate to get to the winning ways. While Punjab Kings - who chased down a mammoth 206 in their first game suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of KKR in their next game.

While the teams would be eager to make amends in their next game and get those crucial two points, a few players will also be chasing personal milestones. Here we take a look at some milestones and records that the players are chasing.

1. Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K.Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Benny Howell, Nathan Ellis.

2. Upcoming Records & Stats

# Chennai Super Kings middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu requires 42 runs for completing 4000 runs in the IPL.

# Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo needs 18 runs to complete 1000 runs for the four-time champions in IPL.

# Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal will play his 50th IPL match for the Mohali-based franchise.

# Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar needs four wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL.

# Punjab Kings' star opener Shikhar Dhawan needs seven fours to reach the milestone of 1000 fours in the overall T20 matches.

# CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja needs 71 runs to score 2500 runs in the IPL.

3. Match info

Match date: April 3, Sunday

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Star Sports