IPL 2022: David Warner wants to learn THIS shot from his Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant

13 years down the line, Warner is back with the franchise which is now called Delhi Capitals. The senior Aussie cricketer - who has proved himself as one of the best white-ball batters - wishes to learn a few batting techniques from Delhi's captain Rishabh Pant.

"It's exciting to be back in the franchise which played a big part at the beginning of my IPL career. There are some familiar faces around and there are some new faces, so I'm excited to get into it," said the explosive left-handed batter.

When asked about his thoughts on Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, Warner said, "I want to learn how to play the one-handed shots from Rishabh. He's a young guy learning the ropes of leadership and he has been an integral part of the Indian team as well. I am excited and I can't wait to be bat with him in the middle."

Warner also spoke about the opportunity to work with Head Coach Ricky Ponting, "Ricky has had a fair bit of success with DC. He was a great leader for Australia and now he has a lot of respect as a coach. I am looking forward to working with him."

Speaking about Delhi Capitals' next match against Lucknow Super Giants, the opening batter said, "We just need to put our best foot forward and play a complete game. Fielding is the biggest component of the game and if we can hold our catches and field as well as we can, then we can go a long way in this tournament."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday (April 7).