IPL 2022: DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The LSG have 12 points at present and a win can lead them to 14 points and that bit closer to the IPL 2022 playoffs berth. Under KL Rahul, the Super Giants have showed some spirit and ability to stay together.

We have a different story from the camp of Capitals. They are 6th on the table with 8 points and need a win to keep the hopes of a top 4 finish alive. But unlike in the last two seasons, the Delhi outfit has struggled for consistency in IPL 2022.

Rishabh Pant too need to chip in a bit more as batsman and they will hope that that big turnaround will come against LSG.

Here’s then the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction for DC vs LSG match.

1 Squads Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan. Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan. 2 Playing 11 Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya / Khaleel Ahmed. Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lokesh Rahul (c), Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Team Prediction 1: 1 David Warner, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Krunal Pandya, 4 Deepak Hooda, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Ayush Badoni, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Chetan Sakariya, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Mustafizur Rahman. Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: David Warner, Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul. Dream11 Team Prediction 2: 1. Quinton de Kock, 2 David Warner, 3 KL Rahul, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Mohsin Khan, 11 Chetan Sakariya. Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant, Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock. 4 Match Prediction Both Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals had notched up wins in their respective last matches and there could be that much edge in this match too. But at some level, the LSG have showed better coordination under the fast-maturing leadership of KL Rahul. In that light, we will pick Lucknow Super Giants as the winner of DC vs LSG match.