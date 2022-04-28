IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' special match-worn shirts against Kolkata Knight Riders to go up for auctions

The move is in continuation of the franchise's unique initiative which is in partnership with fundraising and fan engagement platform MatchWornShirt. This initiative gives Delhi Capitals' fans a unique opportunity to own the match-worn and signed shirts of their favourite players, all whilst raising funds for charity.

With each ball that's bowled, every wicket that's taken, and every run that's made, the fans can get closer to the action than ever before and own unique moments by placing their bids on the DC shirts that are being worn by the players. And every bid placed by a fan will help raise funds for the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) Vijayanagar.

IIS, a unique initiative led by the JSW Group, is India's first privately-funded High-Performance Training Centre that trains talented young athletes across various Olympic disciplines. It aims to be the destination of choice for all Indian athletes who dream of success at the Olympics. The funds raised will be used in nurturing the future sporting stars of India.

Speaking about the initiative, Tijmen Zonderwijk, Co-Founder, MatchWornShirt said, "It gives us immense pleasure to continue this partnership with the Delhi Capitals that too with a special shirt. Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) is one great initiative for Indian athletes that JSW Sports has built and has given the nation some of its finest sportspersons. It is a matter of pride for us to be a part of their initiative that is continuing to nurture athletes from across the country and help them in the ongoing development of the sporting landscape in India."

Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals said, "Giving back to the society and making sure our fans feel they are an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family, has always been at the heart of our franchise. We always try to make our fans a part of everything we do. This time, the team will be sporting a special jersey, and I am sure fans will be excited to own it as well as help us in raising funds for the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), which has given and been producing the sporting role models for our country."

As soon as the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata starts on Thursday, fans can begin placing their bids on the shirts being worn by the DC players at matchwornshirt.com/club/delhi-capitals. The fans can bid for this special shirt until May 15, after which the highest bidders will have their shirts delivered to them.



These shirts will be personally signed by the players following the match, after which they will be professionally disinfected by MatchWornShirt, creating the ultimate piece of memorabilia.



The fans can also bid on the shirts, which were worn by the DC players, during their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The bidding process for that is live until April 30 at 7:30 pm.