IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals unveil new team jersey ahead of new season; check out the features

While the red symbolises the team's on-field courage, the blue stands for balance and composure. The tiger, an intrinsic part of the DC logo, is bigger and bolder, as the team gears up to roar again!

Staying with its 'Fans First' approach, the first jerseys were given to select Delhi Capitals fans at the team's home ground - the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Additionally, select children from the city, the DC Cubs, were given official jerseys too, as part of a surprise activity curated specially for them.

"It's a new cycle of the IPL, and we can't wait to see our players in this brand new jersey," said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals. "Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it's only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step."

Delhi Capitals will kickstart their season on March 27 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium. The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 when defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on last edition's runner-ups Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener at Wankhede Stadium.

The Rishabh Pant-led side will begin its season with an afternoon game against the most successful IPL team. The Capitals have been placed in Group A, along with MI, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, inaugural champs Rajasthan Royals and newcomers Lucknow Super Giants.

With the addition of two new teams - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, the organizers split the 10 teams into two groups of five teams. A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days.