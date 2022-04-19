IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings venue shifted to Brabourne Stadium as COVID-19 hits DC camp

Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in their next league match of the tournament on Wednesday (April 20). The match was scheduled to be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune but it will now be hosted at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

"The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scheduled for tomorrow, 20th April, has been shifted to the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from MCA Stadium, Pune in light of the recent COVID-19 cases in the camp," a release from DC said on Monday (April 19).

The entire Delhi Capitals contingent will also undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on Wednesday (April 20) morning.

Earlier on Monday (April 19), it was reported that a few members of the Delhi Capitals' squad returned positive casting doubt over the future of their fixture against Punjab and also on the safety of the rest of the teammates.

DC's Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh along with two support staff members tested positive for the virus after multiple RT-PCR tests. The other two who have tested positive are team doctor Abhijit Salvi and the team masseur.

"All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition," said a DC release last evening.

The franchise also informed that a few more members from the bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise.

"All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms and will be tested regularly," the release added further.

Marsh will be out of action for at least 10 days as he has contracted the virus and needs time to recover and return negative before joining the team's bio-bubble.

Only last week, Delhi's physio Patrick Farhart had also tested positive for the deadly virus.