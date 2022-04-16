IPL 2022: 'Dewald Brevis reminds me of Kevin Pietersen with the way he dominates bowlers,' says Graeme Swann

The 18-year-old cricketer played another whirlwind knock for his franchise Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday (April 16) at the Brabourne Stadium. The right-handed batsman showcased his affinity to play big shots and scored a quickfire 13-ball 31 against LSG.

This knock was laced with six exquisite boundaries. The teenager hit a breathtaking six straight down the ground off the Dushmantha Chameera and didn't even bother looking at the ball. He scored at an incredible strike rate of 238.46 and left everyone in awe.

In the previous game, the youngster smashed 25-ball 49 against Punjab Kings and such was the ferocity of his knock that the upcoming Protea star plundered 29 runs from a Rahul Chahar over. Brevis - who is fondly called 'Baby AB' for his quality to play 360-degree shots - hammered four consecutive sixes off Chahar and the longest of them was 112-meter long.

Watching him play two back-to-back explosive knocks, former England cricketer Graeme Swann compared the youngster with one of his teammates, Kevin Pietersen. Pietersen, who is South Africa born but travelled to England to pursue his international career, ended up establishing himself as one of the most destructive batsmen the game has seen and also as one of the most impactful English batters of all time across formats.

The former England captain was known for changing the complexion of the game with his aggressive batting performances.

"Nevermind AB, he reminds me of another South African with initials 'KP' (Kevin Pietersen). (He is) Tall, looks to dominate the bowlers, dominate with his presence at the crease, a horror to bowlers," Swann said in the commentary box.

Former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison seconded Swann's observation and said, "Yeah, I concur. He really does remind me of Kevin Pietersen. His presence at the crease, wide stance, looks through the bowlers, hits through the line, keeps the head down right through the stroke, and presence for sure."