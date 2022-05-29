IPL 2022 Final Live Streaming Apps Free: How To Watch GT vs RR Final on Mobile and TV

While this will be new entrants Titans' first attempt at the title, inaugural champions Royals, who won the title in 2008, will look to add a second IPL trophy to their kitty after 14 years.

Hardik Pandya-led GT reached the final after finishing top of the table and beating Royals in Qualifier 1. Royals, however, had second chance at reaching the final as they had finished second in the IPL 2022 points table.

Sanju Samson-led RR booked their final spot after getting past Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2. This will also be the third meeting between the two sides in the IPL with both the previous matches ending in the favour of Titans.

Now, let's take a look at the live streaming and telecast details for IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR:

What time is the IPL 2022 Final starting:

The match is scheduled to start at 8 PM IST on Sunday (May 29) with the toss expected to take place at 7:30 PM IST right after the closing ceremony, which is set to start at 6:25 PM IST.

How to watch the IPL 2022 Final match online?

The match can be live streamed using the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

Can I stream the IPL 2022 Final for Free?

Unfortunately, you can not as you need to have a Disney Plus Hotstar subscription, which starts at Rs 299. However, you can get past that subscription cost either through bundled recharge on Jio, Airtel & Vi recharge packs. Plus, via Flipkart SuperCoins, Times Prime and other offers.

Is there any other website to watch IPL 2022 Final?

Unfortunately no as Star Sports India has the broadcast rights for IPL in India and no other website holds the right to stream IPL matches online in the country. High Court also has directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block all websites that stream the matches illegally.

What are the subscription slabs for Disney+ Hotstar?

Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile: Rs 499 per year pack offers access to all content available on the streaming platform in HD (720p) resolution, but only on smartphones.

Disney Plus Hotstar Super: Rs 899 a year plan offers content in HD (720p) resolution and support for any two screens at a time.

Disney Plus Hotstar Premium: Rs 299 a month or Rs 1499 a year plan offers 4K content and allows four devices to be used simultaneously. However, you can watch IPL stream only on screen at a time with the same user ID.

How can I get Disney+ Hostar subscription at a discounted price or free?

For Jio pre-paid mobile users, recharge of either Rs 499, Rs 401, Rs 799, 1066, Rs 1499, 3119, and Rs 4199 plans come with a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 499 and Rs 1499. Even though the recharges have validities of their own, the benefits of a Disney+ Hotstar subscription will last for a year.

For Jio Fiber users, plans starting at Rs 999 come bundled with all of Hotstar's paid content, including IPL matches.

For Airtel pre-paid mobile users, recharge of Rs 599, Rs 838 and Rs 3359 plans come with a free subscription of the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription pack.

For Vi users, recharge of Rs 901 and Rs 601 packs comes with a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan.

Flipkart Supercoins can also be used buy a Disney Plus Hotstar subscription to watch IPL 2022 for free. But you need to have a minimum of 499 SuperCoins to redeem the Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 499. Similarly, 899 and 1499 SuperCoins for Hotstar Super and Premium subscriptions respectively.

How to watch the IPL 2022 Final on TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights for IPL 2022 in India. The matches will be shown on all Star Sports channels and some regional entertainment channels.

English: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD

Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Telugu: Star Sports Telugu

Tamil: Star Sports Tamil

Kannada: Star Sports Kannada