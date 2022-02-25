IPL 2022 Format Explained: How 10 teams divided into 2 groups, how teams will play 14 league matches

The IPL 2022 will kick start on March 26 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 29.

A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune.

The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later. Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium will host 20 matches while 15 matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium (CCI).

DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, will host 20 matches while Pune's MCA International Stadium will conduct 15 matches.

All teams will play 4 matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium while 3 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches) totalling to 70 league matches, followed by the 4 playoff matches.

Each team will play 5 teams twice and the remaining 4 teams only once (2 only home and 2 only away). To decide on the above, teams have been assigned in two virtual groups based on the number of IPL Championships won followed by the number of Final matches played by the respective teams.

IPL 2022 Team Group: Rows, Columns of IPL 2022 Teams

The rows and columns of the groups (A and B) has been done as per IPL performances --- number of titles and number of finals reached. Firstly, the groupings have been done as per IPL performance where group A has MI (Team 1) with five titles as first team.

Correspondingly, in group B, the first team is CSK (Team 2) which has four titles.

Team 3 is again placed in group A and that is KKR with two titles and the corresponding Team 4 placed in group B is SRH with a sole title.

Team 5 again in group A is Rajasthan Royals (1 title) and its corresponding Team 6 in group B is RCB, which has played three finals.

Team 7 in group A is DC, which has one final appearance and two play-offs while corresponding Team 8 in group B is Punjab Kings with one final appearance.

Newcomers, Lucknow Super Giants is Team 9 in group A and Gujarat Titans is corresponding team 10 in group B.

IPL 2022 Format: How Each Team Plays 14 Games

Each team plays the other teams in its group twice, which makes it eight matches. The balance six games they play against the five teams in the other group.

So for MI from group A will pay two games CSK which is its equivalent team in group B and one match against the other four teams.

Similarly KKR, the second placed team in A plays SRH in group B twice and all other teams once. This is how teams attain (8+6) 14 group league games.

Group A: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.