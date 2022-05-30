IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Stats From The 15th Season

1. IPL 2022 Winner - Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans became the seventh team to lift the title in the fifteen years of IPL history. The tournament debutants proved the detractors wrong with their emphatic performance as they joined Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Mumbai Indians (in 2017, 2019 & 2020)as the teams which finished first in the league stage and ended up winning the title.
The Hardik Pandya-led side received Rs 20 crore prize money and the trophy. All the players, and support staff of the team received IPL limited-edition watches.
Previous Champions:
2008 - Rajasthan Royals (RR)
2009 - Deccan Chargers (DC)
2010 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
2011 - CSK
2012 - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
2013 - Mumbai Indians (MI)
2014 - KKR
2015 - MI
2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
2017 - MI
2018 - CSK
2019 - MI
2020 - MI
2021 - CSK
2. Runner-ups - Rajasthan Royals (RR)
RR captain Sanju Samson received a cheque of Rs 12.50 crore and a runners-up trophy. All the players and support staff of the team received medals.
Previous losing finalists:
2008 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
2009 - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
2010 - Mumbai Indians (MI)
2011 - RCB
2012 - CSK
2013 - CSK
2014 - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
2015 - CSK
2016 - RCB
2017 - Rising Pune Supergiant
2018 - Sunrisers Hyderabad
2019 - CSK
2020 - Delhi Capitals
2021 - KKR
3. Orange Cap (Most runs in tournament) - Jos Buttler (RR)
Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler finished the season with 863 runs from 17 matches (5x50s, 4x100s). The explosive wicketkeeper-batter from England set the stage on fire with his electric performances all through the season. He finishes as the second-highest run-scorer in a season of the tournament after Virat Kohli's 973 in IPL 2016.
The right-handed batter received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh and a trophy.
Previous Winners:
2008 - Shaun Marsh (KXIP) - 616 runs
2009 - Matthew Hayden (CSK) - 572
2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 618
2011 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 608
2012 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 733
2013 - Michael Hussey (CSK) - 733
2014 - Robin Uthappa (KKR) - 660
2015 - David Warner (SRH) - 562
2016 - Virat Kohli (RCB) - 973
2017 - David Warner (SRH) - 641
2018 - Kane Williamson (SRH) - 735
2019 - David Warner (SRH) - 692
2020 - KL Rahul (PBKS) - 670
2021 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 635
4. Purple Cap (Most wickets in the tournament) - Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
The Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner finished the season with 27 wickets in 17 games and claimed the Purple Cap for his stellar show in the tournament. The star India wrist-spinner received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh and a trophy.
Previous winners
2008 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) - 22 wickets
2009 - RP Singh (DC) - 23
2010 - Pragyan Ojha (DC) - 23
2011 - Lasith Malinga (MI) - 28
2012 - Morne Morkel (DD) - 25
2013 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 32
2014 - Mohit Sharma (CSK) - 23
2015 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 26
2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 23
2017 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 26
2018 - Andrew Tye (KXIP) - 24
2019 - Imran Tahir (CSK) - 26
2020 - Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 30
2021 - Harshal Patel (RCB) - 32
Emerging Player of the season
Young Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik bagged the Emerging Player of the Season award for his stupendous show in the entire tournament. The right-arm pacer from Jammu bagged the award for his express pace and accuracy. Umran finished the season with 22 wickets in 14 games with best figures of 5/25, which resulted in a losing cause. He received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh.
Awards of the season
Emerging Player of the Season - Umran Malik (SRH) - Rs 10 lakh
Let's Crack It Sixes of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
Punch Super Striker of the Season - Dinesh Karthik (RCB) - TATA Punch Car
Dream11 Game Changer of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
FairPlay Award of the Season - Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals
Cred Powerplayer of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery of the Season - Lockie Ferguson (GT) - Rs 10 lakh
Rupay On the Go Fours of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
Aramco Purple Cap Winner of the Season - Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
Aramco Orange Cap Winner of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
Catch of the Season - Evin Lewis of LSG for taking Rinku Singh's catch during the last league game - Rs 10 lakh
Upstox Most Valuable Player of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
Stats & Records
Teams finishing first in the league phase & winning the title:
Rajasthan Royals in 2008
Mumbai Indians in 2017, 2019 & 2020
Gujarat Titans in 2022
Indian captains winning IPL
MS Dhoni
Gautam Gambhir
Rohit Sharma
Hardik Pandya
Orange & Purple Cap winner from the same team
Mike Hussey & Dwayne Bravo for CSK in 2013
David Warner & Bhuvneshwar Kumar for SRH in 2017
Jos Buttler & Yuzvendra Chahal for RR in 2022
Most wickets by a spinner in an IPL season
27 Yuzvendra Chahal (2022)
26 Imran Tahir (2019)
26 W Hasaranga (2022)
24 S Narine (2012)
24 Harbhajan (2013)
Most catches by a fielder in an IPL season
19 AB de Villiers (RCB) (2016)
17 Riyan Parag (RR) (2022)
15 Kieron Pollard (MI) (2017)
14 Dwayne Bravo (CSK) (2013)/ David Miller (KXIP)(2014)