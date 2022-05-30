Cricket
IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Stats From The 15th Season

By

Ahmedabad, May 30: Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya led his team from the front as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the IPL 2022 final here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in front of a record crowd on Sunday (May 29).

Having won the toss, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson elected to bat first in the big match. Royals - who put on a display with their bat in the previous game i.e. Qualifier 2 - weren't in their elements in the big final as they posted a below-par 130/9 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Gujarat captain, Pandya, produced a terrific effort with the ball as he picked up three wickets from his quota of 4 overs. He even got ample support from the rest of the bowlers in the side as they prevented Rajasthan Royals' batting line-up from exploding and restricted their opposition to a low total.

In response, Gujarat Titans overhauled the target of 131 for the loss of three wickets and reached home in 18.1 overs. Young opener Shubman Gill top-scored for the Titans with an unbeaten 45 off 43 balls and anchored the chase. Gill - who did well for the tournament debutants from the start - finished things in style for his team as he hit the winning six.

Hardik was the second-highest scorer for the team with a fine 30-ball 34 after top-order batters Matthew Wade (8) and Wriddhiman Saha (5) fell early. David Miller - who had a terrific season - scored an unbeaten 32 off 19 balls as GT cruised home.

Hardik was adjudged the player of the match in the final for his all-round show and joined Anil Kumble (RCB) and Rohit Sharma (MI) as the captains of the side to win a man of the match award in the final.

Rajasthan Royals' star opener Jos Buttler - who finished the season as the leading run-scorer - was adjudged the player of the series.

Here are the full list of award winners from the Final:

Super Striker in the Final: David Miller (GT) - Rs 1 lakh

Dream11 Game changer of the match: Hardik Pandya (GT) - Rs 1 lakh

Let's Crack It Sixes of the match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - Rs 1 lakh

Power Player of the match: Trent Boult (RR) - Rs 1 lakh

Upstox Most Valuable Asset of the match: Hardik Pandya (GT) - Rs 1 lakh

Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery of the match: Lockie Ferguson (GT) - Rs 1 lakh

Rupay on the go Fours: Jos Buttler (RR) - 5 fours - Rs 1 lakh

Player of the match in Final: Hardik Pandya (INR 5 lakh)

Here are the stats and award winners from the season:

1. IPL 2022 Winner - Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans became the seventh team to lift the title in the fifteen years of IPL history. The tournament debutants proved the detractors wrong with their emphatic performance as they joined Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Mumbai Indians (in 2017, 2019 & 2020)as the teams which finished first in the league stage and ended up winning the title.

The Hardik Pandya-led side received Rs 20 crore prize money and the trophy. All the players, and support staff of the team received IPL limited-edition watches.

Previous Champions:

2008 - Rajasthan Royals (RR)

2009 - Deccan Chargers (DC)

2010 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

2011 - CSK

2012 - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

2013 - Mumbai Indians (MI)

2014 - KKR

2015 - MI

2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

2017 - MI

2018 - CSK

2019 - MI

2020 - MI

2021 - CSK

2. Runner-ups - Rajasthan Royals (RR)

RR captain Sanju Samson received a cheque of Rs 12.50 crore and a runners-up trophy. All the players and support staff of the team received medals.

Previous losing finalists:

2008 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

2009 - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

2010 - Mumbai Indians (MI)

2011 - RCB

2012 - CSK

2013 - CSK

2014 - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

2015 - CSK

2016 - RCB

2017 - Rising Pune Supergiant

2018 - Sunrisers Hyderabad

2019 - CSK

2020 - Delhi Capitals

2021 - KKR

3. Orange Cap (Most runs in tournament) - Jos Buttler (RR)

Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler finished the season with 863 runs from 17 matches (5x50s, 4x100s). The explosive wicketkeeper-batter from England set the stage on fire with his electric performances all through the season. He finishes as the second-highest run-scorer in a season of the tournament after Virat Kohli's 973 in IPL 2016.

The right-handed batter received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh and a trophy.

Previous Winners:

2008 - Shaun Marsh (KXIP) - 616 runs

2009 - Matthew Hayden (CSK) - 572

2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 618

2011 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 608

2012 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 733

2013 - Michael Hussey (CSK) - 733

2014 - Robin Uthappa (KKR) - 660

2015 - David Warner (SRH) - 562

2016 - Virat Kohli (RCB) - 973

2017 - David Warner (SRH) - 641

2018 - Kane Williamson (SRH) - 735

2019 - David Warner (SRH) - 692

2020 - KL Rahul (PBKS) - 670

2021 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 635

4. Purple Cap (Most wickets in the tournament) - Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

The Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner finished the season with 27 wickets in 17 games and claimed the Purple Cap for his stellar show in the tournament. The star India wrist-spinner received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh and a trophy.

Previous winners

2008 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) - 22 wickets

2009 - RP Singh (DC) - 23

2010 - Pragyan Ojha (DC) - 23

2011 - Lasith Malinga (MI) - 28

2012 - Morne Morkel (DD) - 25

2013 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 32

2014 - Mohit Sharma (CSK) - 23

2015 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 26

2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 23

2017 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 26

2018 - Andrew Tye (KXIP) - 24

2019 - Imran Tahir (CSK) - 26

2020 - Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 30

2021 - Harshal Patel (RCB) - 32

Emerging Player of the season

Young Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik bagged the Emerging Player of the Season award for his stupendous show in the entire tournament. The right-arm pacer from Jammu bagged the award for his express pace and accuracy. Umran finished the season with 22 wickets in 14 games with best figures of 5/25, which resulted in a losing cause. He received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh.

Awards of the season

Emerging Player of the Season - Umran Malik (SRH) - Rs 10 lakh

Let's Crack It Sixes of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh

Punch Super Striker of the Season - Dinesh Karthik (RCB) - TATA Punch Car

Dream11 Game Changer of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh

FairPlay Award of the Season - Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals

Cred Powerplayer of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh

Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery of the Season - Lockie Ferguson (GT) - Rs 10 lakh

Rupay On the Go Fours of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh

Aramco Purple Cap Winner of the Season - Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - Rs 10 lakh

Aramco Orange Cap Winner of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh

Catch of the Season - Evin Lewis of LSG for taking Rinku Singh's catch during the last league game - Rs 10 lakh

Upstox Most Valuable Player of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh

Stats & Records

Teams finishing first in the league phase & winning the title:

Rajasthan Royals in 2008

Mumbai Indians in 2017, 2019 & 2020

Gujarat Titans in 2022

Indian captains winning IPL

MS Dhoni

Gautam Gambhir

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Orange & Purple Cap winner from the same team

Mike Hussey & Dwayne Bravo for CSK in 2013

David Warner & Bhuvneshwar Kumar for SRH in 2017

Jos Buttler & Yuzvendra Chahal for RR in 2022

Most wickets by a spinner in an IPL season

27 Yuzvendra Chahal (2022)

26 Imran Tahir (2019)

26 W Hasaranga (2022)

24 S Narine (2012)

24 Harbhajan (2013)

Most catches by a fielder in an IPL season

19 AB de Villiers (RCB) (2016)

17 Riyan Parag (RR) (2022)

15 Kieron Pollard (MI) (2017)

14 Dwayne Bravo (CSK) (2013)/ David Miller (KXIP)(2014)

