IPL 2022: Girl proposes to a boy during live match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis and his band came from behind as they triggered a middle-order collapse of CSK batting in the final six overs of the run chase to deny their southern rivals a victory in a must-win game.

With this victory, the Royal Challengers have perched in the top half of the points table are now placed fourth with 12 points (6 wins in 11 games).

IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bangalore subdue Chennai; back in Playoffs reckoning

The RCB fans had a memorable evening as their favourite team settled the scores with the long-time rivals in this edition as the scoreline stood 1-1. However, it was after a gap of five games when RCB secured a win over Super Kings in the tournament and hence it must have been sweeter as they virtually knocked out the defending champions from the playoffs race.

While the RCB players were having quite a day on the pitch, a couple also made the evening special. During CSK's batting, a girl was seen proposing to a boy, who was in RCB jerseys, in the stands. The camera caught the romantic moment.

Reacting to the pictures that started getting viral on social media, former India opener Wasim Jaffer - who is known for his witty tweets - captioned, "Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner. Well done and a good day to propose."

Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner 😉 Well done and a good day to propose 😄 #RCBvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/e4p4uTUaji — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the bowling efforts of Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell played a crucial role in RCB's win and pushed the defending champions to the brink of elimination.

The quartet of Mahipal Lomror, who smashed a 27-ball 42, skipper Faf du Plessis (38 off 22), Virat Kohli (30 off 33) and Dinesh Karthik (27 not out off 17) did well to lift RCB to 173 for 8.

RCB bowlers then restricted the defending champions to 160 for 8, despite a fifty by opener Devon Conway (56).

While Maxwell ended with excellent figures of 2 for 22 off his four overs, Harshal was right on the money, snapping three wickets while giving away 35 runs. Shabaz Ahmed (1/27), Wanindu Hasaranga (1/31) and Josh Hazlewood (1/19) also picked a wicket each.