IPL 2022: Graeme Swann, Nick Knight laud Rajasthan Royals for keeping all the bases covered

Graeme Swann is mighty impressed with the way Rajasthan Royals have played in the ongoing domestic T20 league. The former English spinner has stated that the Jaipur-based franchise is looking very balanced this time around and went on to say that it looks five times better than it was in the previous season.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Swann said, "Rajasthan Royals are playing very good cricket at the moment. They look five times better than they were last year. They've done very well at the auctions (to put together a strong side)."

IPL 2022 Special Site

Former England batsman Nick Knight termed the Royals to be a strong side as the Men in Pink have got all the bases covered this time around. Royals' Jos Buttler owns the Orange Cap and Yuzvendra Chahal is sitting at top of the table in the Purple Cap race.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Knight said, "Rajasthan Royals have got most of their bases covered. I love the way they start with the new ball. I love the way they can start with a bang with Jos Buttler at the top. They've got the spin option in (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. Then there's (Shimron) Hetmyer, the finisher. So, I think they've got the resources (to produce a clinical show)."

The Samson-led team started their campaign by winning the first two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. They lost the third game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and came back strongly in their next to edge Lucknow Super Giants in a nail-biting contest.

The inaugural season's champions face another dominant side Gujarat Titans tonight and it will be interesting to see how they'll respond.