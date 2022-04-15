IPL 2022: GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Match Prediction

1. Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K. Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Simarjeet Singh.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan.
2. Playing XI
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary.
GT: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
3. Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Dream11 Fantasy Tips Team 1:
Batters: Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, Mukesh Choudhary
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya
Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni
Captain: Hardik Pandya
Vice-Captain: Shivam Dube
Dream11 Fantasy Tips Team 2:
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Yash Dayal, Maheesh Theekshana
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya
Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade
Captain: Rashid Khan
Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya
4. Match Prediction
Gujarat Titans are looking in great touch in their debut season and the team has won games chasing and even defending totals. CSK, on the other hand, haven't been at their consistent best with just a win so far. Their bowling looks a little weaker as compared to GT. Hence, our pick for the winner between CSK and GT is Gujarat Titans.