IPL 2022: GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Match Prediction

After losing four matches on the bounce, CSK tasted a victory in their previous game when they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high-scoring contest. The Ravindra Jadeja-led outfit would be aiming to maintain an upward curve in the points table with a win over Gujarat Titans - who are on a roll in their debut season.

Gujarat Titans are sitting at the top of the points table with four wins in five games. The Hardik Pandya-led side has eight points already in the bank and another win over CSK will take them to 10 points in the early stage of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans have been a team to beat as they have a quality bowling attack and their captain is leading the team from the front with the bat.

Here we take a look into the CSK vs RCB match through Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, and Match Prediction.

1. Squads Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K. Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Simarjeet Singh. Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan. 2. Playing XI CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary. GT: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal 3. Dream11 Fantasy Picks Dream11 Fantasy Tips Team 1: Batters: Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, Mukesh Choudhary All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni Captain: Hardik Pandya Vice-Captain: Shivam Dube Dream11 Fantasy Tips Team 2: Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Yash Dayal, Maheesh Theekshana All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade Captain: Rashid Khan Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya 4. Match Prediction Gujarat Titans are looking in great touch in their debut season and the team has won games chasing and even defending totals. CSK, on the other hand, haven't been at their consistent best with just a win so far. Their bowling looks a little weaker as compared to GT. Hence, our pick for the winner between CSK and GT is Gujarat Titans.