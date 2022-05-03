IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

After Kagiso Rabada's four-wicket haul restricted GT to 133/8 in the allotted 20 overs, opener Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone played crucial knocks to hand PBKS their fifth win of the season with 24 balls to spare.

While Dhawan scored an unbeaten 62 off 53 balls, Livingstone smashed 30 off 10 balls taking Mohammed Shami to the cleaners in the 16th over, which cost 28 runs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa also contributed with 40 off 28 balls. For GT, Shami and Lockie Ferguson took a wicket each.

Earlier, opting to bat, GT were dug out of trouble by youngster Sai Sudarshan, who scored his first fifty in IPL, taking the team to a respectable total. For PBKS, Rabada took 4 wickets for 33 runs, while Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh and Rishi Dhawan took a wicket each.

The result takes PBKS to fifth spot with 10 points from 10 matches and dents current table-toppers GT's Net Run Rate (NRR).

Here is the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from GT vs PBKS 2022:

GT vs PBKS 2022 Post Match Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 30 off 10 balls - 300 strike rate

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 120 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 3 sixes (longest 117m)

Cred Power player of the match: Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 30 runs off 23 balls inside powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 62 runs off 53 balls

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Alzarri Joseph (GT) - 147.2kmph

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 8 fours

Player of the match: Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 4 for 33

Post match comments

Losing skipper Hardik Pandya said: "We weren't even close to a par score. 170 would have been ideal, but we kept losing wickets regularly and never came anywhere near it. I backed ourselves with the bat, batting first wasn't a wrong call, we needed to come out of our comfort zone (which was chasing targets)."

On choosing to bat first, Pandya said: "We have chased well in this tournament, if required (later on in the tournament), we had to know how to set targets. This is part of a learning curve, but this is all about learning to come out of our own comfort zone."

On winning and losing games, Pandya added: "We were always talking about getting better even when we were winning, we would talk about things that didn't go our way (today) and would look to come back better in the coming games. We have another game in a couple of days, we need to regroup, winning and losing is a part of sport."

Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone said: "Swinging hard enough. I didn't think I was going to bat at one point, nice to go out and hit a few out the middle. I thought Shikhar played beautifully to set it up, and Bhanu with that partnership."

On the win and batting above Mayank, Livingstone added: "It was a big win for us and we needed it, we have played some bad cricket in the last couple of games and it is nice to turn it around.

"I went up to Mayank and said I fancy going in before you and he said you go in if Bhanu gets out and I go in if Shikhar gets out. We know our roles and also if Mayank is there we have more stability."

On aggressive approach, Livingstone said: "It is all about learning, it is hard to go in and play the way we wanted to as a new team. We played a bit smarter today and you have to play like that on such pitches."

Winning captain Mayank Agarwal said: "We would like to string a few (wins), no better time than getting a few wins back-to-back. We are trying to get the best out of Jonny. He's done well opening. I said, 'It's okay, I'll bat at four, I'll anchor the innings at four'."

On Livinsgtone and Shikhar, Mayank added: "With Livi it was clear, Shikhar to bat through and Livi could out and play the way he wants to play. It was nice the way he played, got the score quickly."

On the win and crucial partnership, Mayank said: "When we got to that position, two points are almost clear, if we can score it as quickly as possible, we could also improve the Net Run-Rate.

"I thought we bowled exceedingly well, we got early wickets and choked them in the middle. That really help us to restrict them to a below-par score. The partnership between Shikhar and Bhanu was crucial for us."

Player of the match, Rabada said: "Finally we got the win. After being a bit inconsistent, we just wanted to string a couple of wins under our belt. We bowled well to restrict them. Our batters did the job. As a team, we had a good outing. You can't get too greedy, you need to stick to your basics, that's what I tried to do."