IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Toss & Playing 11: Gujarat Titans opt to bat first, both teams unchanged

As for team news, table-toppers GT remain unchanged from their victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, while PBKS also retain the 11 from their defeat to Lucknow Super Giants.

Opting to bat first at the toss, GT skipper Pandya said: "Don't think dew will play a big role. Have to always stay on top of our games, can't be complacent. A lot of things have gone our way, but it could've gone the other way as well. I'm quite close to bowling now, but given our standing in the table, don't want to rush myself."

Asked to bowl first, PBKS skipper Mayank said: "Wanted to bowl first. Have lost 8 tosses out of 10. We are playing good, aggressive cricket. Just that we haven't seized key moments. Pretty there's enough talent to go a long way if we seize those key moments. Same team."

This will be the 2nd meeting between the two sides in IPL. It was GT, who ran out winners in the reverse fixture, pulling off a stunning run chase in the last ball of the innings against PBKS at the Brabourne Stadium. Shubman Gill laid the foundation and Rahul Tewatia finished the match.

Now, the two teams will clash at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, where PBKS has won only 1 of their 3 matches, while GT has won 2 of 3. Both GT's win came when batting first and PBKS' win came earlier this season when they chased down 206 against RCB.

The pitches at the Dr DY Patil favoured the chasing team this season in the 14 matches played so far with the team batting second winning the match 8 times at the venue, where the team batting first has won 6.

Off late dew also has not hampered the bowling, meaning toss may not be that crucial and captains could choose to bat first. But the pitch report says different. Here is Graeme Smith's take on what sort of wicket is in store for Tuesday (May 3) night.

Dr DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report: Smith said: "Much better surface, more even grass covering. Expect the ball to come on better, strokeplay to be better. Expect captains to win the toss, stick to the formula and bowl first."

Playing 11s for IPL 2022, Match 48, GT vs PBKS:

GT XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

PBKS XI: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma