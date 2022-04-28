IPL 2022, GT vs SRH: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

After Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram scored fifties to take SRH to 195/6, Umran Malik's fiery pace ripped through GT batting line up to put the Orange Army on top.

But Rahul Tewatia (40 not out off 21 balls) and Rashid (31 off 11 balls) had other ideas as the pair held their nerve to power GT to their seventh win of the season.

Needing 22 runs from the last over, Tewatia hit Marco Jansen for a six to begin the over and later Rashid hit three sixes off the last four balls, two in two to reach the target in the final delivery of the ultimate over.

Chasing 196, GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha got off to a quick start before Malik got rid of the pair along with skipper Hardik Pandya and the in-form David Miller.

Gill scored 22 off 24 balls, while Saha top-scored with a 38-ball 68. For Sunrisers, Malik claimed five wickets for 25 runs with four of his wickets being clean bowled.

Earlier, sent in to bat, Opener Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH with a 42-ball 65 while Aiden Markram contributed 56 off 40 balls. Shashank Singh played a stunning cameo of 25 not out off just six balls towards the end to take SRH past 190.

For the Titans, Mohammed Shami took three wickets for 39 runs while Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal got one apiece. The result meant, GT won their seventh match in 8 outings so far, while SRH lost their third match in 8 outings.

Here is the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from GT vs SRH 2022:

GT vs SRH 2022 Post Match Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) - 281.82 strike rate

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 117 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) - 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Wriddhiman Saha (Gujarat Titans) - 31 off 17 balls inside power play

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Wriddhiman Saha (Gujarat Titans) - 68 off 38 balls

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 152.9 kmph

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Wriddhiman Saha (Gujarat Titans) - 11 fours

Player of the match: Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 5 for 25

Post match comments

Losing skipper Kane Williamson said: "It was a fantastic game of cricket that ebbed and flowed throughout the 40 overs, it's a game of very fine margins. Could have gone either ways, but a great learning for us. Another strong performance at the top of the table though. It was a fantastic finish by Shashank Singh, he played beautifully."

On GT run chase, Williamson said: "Credit to Gujarat as they played outstandingly well, we'll take positives out of this game. He (Malik) has been bowling beautifully, an outstanding performance by him. If you are not on the money, the ball can fly anywhere.

"He (Rashid) has done it already in this tournament, and he has done it again. There's a lot of learning for us, but with two strong sides such things happen. He (Jansen) will bounce back nicely, there have been a number of games like these. Sometimes you are blown away by the better side, credit to them (Gujarat) as they played outstandingly well."

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan said: "Feels good, to go there and have that self belief and keep my shape stronger and hit it, Happy to deliver against them (SRH), just trying to play my game and have that belief on my batting which I'm working from the last two years."

On the last over, Rashid added: "When it was 22 left. I just told Tewatia that we have given 25 in the last over with one of our best bowler bowling and I told him that we needed to have that belief and not panic, anything is possible. Just stay there, keep your shape and hit it strong and that was the plan (with Tewatia)."

On his bowling and restricting SRH, Rashid said: "I have bowled 4-5 bad deliveries which have been punished and that is something I had in my mind, you can't miss your line and length on a wicket like this. It was a good wicket to bat on, but still we did well to restrict them to 196.

"As I said, I have't bowled as well as I would have liked, this is good for my learning and will try my best not to repeat in the next games. It has been very calm and cool since day one and it's a great team to be part of and everyone knows the responsibility and respect each other which is a very good thing."

On support staff backing, Rashid said: "We have been given very positive energy from the captain on and off the field and specially our head coach Ashish bhai has kept the team in a beautiful environment. We are enjoying each other's company and trying to give our hundred percent. So happy to win and these two points really helps the team in the end and lucky to be in the right side."

Winning captain Hardik Pandya said: "I keep joking in the dressing room that God is telling us 'You guys are good, I'll help you'. It's happening so often that I fear we may run out of luck in the knockout games. We keep a very chilled atmoshphere and everyone is stepping up. We're ensuring that the players are backed well."

On his bowling fitness, Hardik added: "It's just a conscious decision to manage my bowling, plan is to bowl whenever the team needs me. It's a long tournament and I don't want to get too excited early."

On the support staff backing, Hardik said: "We're quite practical, we've spoken about winning these situations and there is a lot of self-belief in the camp. It's important to keep the calm in the dugout, lot of credit goes to the support staff for how they've been handling the players."

Player of the match, Umran Malik said: "I always bowl fast but I've been trying to bowl better lines and lengths. Plan was to rotate between between my plans. Idea was to attack the stumps and it's worked well for me. 155 (kph), hopefully it happens, but the main goal is to bowl well and pick wickets for my team."